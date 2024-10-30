Marengo to Unveil First-in-Human Data for its Novel, Selective Dual T Cell Agonist, Invikafusp Alfa (STAR0602) in a Late Breaking Oral Presentation at SITC 2024 Annual Meeting

Marengo's precision, Vβ chain targeted T cell activator technology reinvigorates anti-tumor immune responses in refractory tumor models

Invikafusp alfa is being evaluated as a single-agent in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial (STARt-001) to treat PD(L)1 resistant "cold" cancers

First disclosure of preliminary Phase 1 clinical results from the STARt-001 study

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marengo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel approaches to precision T cell activation, today announced first-in-human clinical data for its lead selective T cell activator, invikafusp alfa (STAR0602), will be presented in a late-breaking oral presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting taking place November 8-10th, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Presentation details:

Title: A Phase 1/2 study of Invikafusp alfa (STAR0602), a first-in-class TCR β chain-targeted bispecific antibody, as monotherapy in patients with antigen-rich solid tumors resistant to anti-PD(L)1

A Phase 1/2 study of Invikafusp alfa (STAR0602), a first-in-class TCR β chain-targeted bispecific antibody, as monotherapy in patients with antigen-rich solid tumors resistant to anti-PD(L)1 Conference: 39th SITC Annual Meeting

39th SITC Annual Meeting Abstract Number: LBA-1470

LBA-1470 Session Title: Late-Breaking Abstract Session 2

Late-Breaking Abstract Session 2 Session Date and Time: Saturday, November 9, 2024 , 11:45 AM - 12:15 PM

, Presenter: James L. Gulley , M.D., Ph.D. (National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, Maryland , USA)

About Marengo Therapeutics

Marengo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative T cell-targeting therapies to revolutionize cancer treatment. The company's proprietary Selective T Cell Activation Repertoire (STAR™) platform is designed to selectively engage distinct T cell subsets by targeting the Vβ chain of the T cell receptor (TCR), empowering the immune system to combat cancer. To learn more, visit marengotx.com.

About the STAR™ Platform

Marengo's STAR™ platform is a multi-specific antibody-fusion technology derived from a proprietary library of antibodies targeting germline-encoded variable Vβ regions of the TCR. These antibodies are fused with T cell co-stimulatory moieties to promote durable anti-tumor immune responses.

About Invikafusp alfa (STAR0602)

Invikafusp alfa (STAR0602) is the lead candidate from Marengo's STAR™ platform. It is designed to selectively activate a common Vβ T cell subset found in all cancers by combining a non-clonal mode of TCR activation with a T cell co-stimulatory signal in a single molecule. This innovative approach promotes the expansion of clonally diverse, effector memory Vβ T cells, enhancing anti-tumor immunity and enabling durable tumor clearance. Extensive preclinical studies demonstrate STAR0602's potent anti-tumor activity in both mouse and human ex vivo models via a novel mechanism of action.

About the STARt-001 Clinical Study

STARt-001 is a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of invikafusp alfa as a monotherapy in biomarker-selected patients with advanced antigen-rich solid tumors, including PD-1 refractory and rare tumor types. The trial consists of two parts: Phase 1 dose escalation and Phase 2 dose expansion. For more information, visit clinicaltrials.gov (Identifier: NCT05592626).

Patients interested in participating in this study at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) can contact NCI's toll-free number: 1-800-4-CANCER (1-800-422-6237) (TTY: 1-800-332-8615), visit the website at https://trials.cancer.gov, or email [email protected].

