Marex Group plc Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before December 8, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights - MRX

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Marex Group plc ("Marex Group plc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MRX) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Marex Group plc investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 16, 2024 and August 5, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

Marex Group plc Lawsuit Submission Form - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Securities Class Action Attorneys

MRX investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: Specifically, defendants failed to inform investors that it improperly inflated its cash flow and the revenues, assets, and profits of its Market Making segment through off-book intercompany transactions, and as a result of the above, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Marex Group plc during the relevant time frame, you have until December 8, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP