Marex Group Shareholder Alert By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Marex Group plc - MRX

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 8, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Marex Group plc ("Marex" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: MRX), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between May 16, 2024 and August 5, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

If you purchased shares of Marex and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mrx/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 8, 2025 .

Marex and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 5, 2025, NINGI Research reported numerous allegations about the Company including, among other things, that it "has engaged in a multi-year accounting scheme involving a web of opaque off-balance-sheet entities, fictitious intercompany transactions, and misleading disclosures to conceal significant losses, inflate profits, and mask its true risk exposure" and that it has "numerous multi-million-dollar discrepancies in intercompany receivables and loans across Marex's sprawling network of 56+ entities." The report further identified "a $17 million receivable created out of thin air, a subsidiary whose reported profit was inflated by 150% in group filings before being liquidated, and an asset valued at $14.9 million that was sold to Robinhood for just $2.5 million weeks later, with no reported loss" and that the Company concealed nearly $1 billion in off-balance-sheet derivatives exposure through a Luxembourg fund it both controls and trades with, and that it is using the fund to generate non-cash trading profits and inflate operating cash flow by misclassifying structured note issuance as income.

On this news, the price of Marex's shares fell $2.33, or 6.2%, to close at $35.31 per share on August 5, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Narayanan v. Marex Group PLC, et al., No. 25-cv-08393.

