Margaret Atwood to Headline "Take The Lead Power Up" on Women's Equality Day in Washington, D.C.

National gathering of 1,000 leaders to explore "Audacity: Leadership in Action" through panel conversations, VIP experiences, and a full-day conference on women's leadership and equity

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Take The Lead will host its flagship Power Up event on Women's Equality Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Washington, D.C., convening more than 1,000 executives, founders, policymakers, and advocates for a two-day experience focused on advancing women in leadership.

The event will feature a moderated conversation from internationally acclaimed author Margaret Atwood, whose work, including The Handmaid's Tale, continues to shape cultural conversations around women's rights, power, and societal change.

"Power Up is about moving from conversation to action," said Gloria Feldt, co-founder and president of Take The Lead and a Forbes 50 Over 50 honoree. "At a moment when progress is being tested, leadership requires audacity. It requires the courage to step forward, challenge systems, and create new paths."

A Curated, Two-Day Leadership Experience

Power Up begins on August 25 with an invitation-only evening designed to bring together early-arriving leaders, partners, and speakers. The evening opens with a cocktail reception alongside the Femme Art Fair, a curated showcase of women artists that continues throughout the conference.

The evening continues with a VIP dinner and live concert featuring special guests, creating an intimate setting for connection, conversation, and community ahead of the main program.

On August 26, the full-day conference opens with a keynote address from Margaret Atwood, followed by a dynamic lineup of leadership panels, workshops, and Power Tools Champion recognitions.

Throughout the day, attendees can engage across multiple experiences, including the Mission Matters podcast stage and SHEposium, a full-day wellness and lifestyle marketplace featuring more than 50 women-led brands across health, beauty, technology, and personal development.

Together, the programming blends thought leadership, creative expression, and real-world connection, creating an environment where ideas turn into action.

Attendees represent a wide range of industries, including government, media, healthcare, finance, and technology, with more than one-third holding C-suite roles.

Elevating Women's Health as a Leadership Issue

As part of the 2026 program, Power Up will spotlight menopause and women's health as a critical and often overlooked factor in leadership and career longevity.

The panel is supported by Desert Harvest, a leading sponsor of the event. CEO Heather Florio, a Take The Lead board member and global women's health advocate, is helping shape the conversation alongside Gloria Feldt.

"Women's health is foundational to leadership," said Florio. "Too often, care is fragmented and reactive. Menopause is a clear example of where women are navigating complex changes without integrated support, and it has real implications for careers, confidence, and long-term leadership."

The discussion will also examine how broader shifts in healthcare access and policy are impacting women across the lifespan, from reproductive health to midlife care.

Advancing Toward Leadership Parity

Founded in 2014, Take The Lead is committed to achieving gender parity in leadership across all sectors. Through research-based training, mentoring, and its Power Tools framework, the organization equips women to advance into leadership roles faster than current projections.

Power Up serves as the organization's signature annual gathering, bringing together leaders committed to accelerating progress and driving systemic change.

Event Details

What: Take The Lead Power Up 2026

Theme: Audacity: Leadership in Action

When: August 25-26, 2026

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Washington, D.C.

Attendance: 1,000+ leaders

About Take The Lead

Take The Lead is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing, developing, inspiring, and propelling women to take their fair and equal share of leadership positions across all sectors. Through training, mentoring, and coaching programs, the organization works to accelerate progress toward gender parity.

SOURCE Take The Lead