Margaret Brennan to Keynote American Urological Association's Annual Urology Advocacy Summit

BALTIMORE, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is pleased to announce Margaret Brennan, moderator of "Face the Nation" and CBS News' Senior Foreign Affairs Correspondent will deliver the keynote address at the 2020 Annual Urology Advocacy Summit.

In her keynote, Ms. Brennan will deliver a fact-based, balanced look at the news driving Washington paired with global stories and insights that light up emerging global trends. Ms. Brennan's presentation will take place on August 31 at 5:15 p.m. EDT.

"We are excited to welcome Ms. Brennan as the keynote speaker for this year's Annual Urology Advocacy Summit," said Dr. Christopher Gonzalez, chair of the Summit Planning Committee. "Her perspective on various current affairs will be an exciting addition to our program for this important event – especially as we approach the 2020 elections."

Ms. Brennan has been reporting on politics, international affairs, and global markets since 2002. Since joining CBS News in 2012, she has conducted numerous interviews with newsmakers including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Secretaries of State Mike Pompeo, Rex Tillerson, John Kerry and Hillary Clinton. The list also includes many presidential hopefuls, as well as heads of state in Iraq and South Korea.

While covering both the White House and State Department for CBS News, Brennan reported extensively on the Trump administration's efforts to broker a deal with North Korea, presidential actions against ISIS, the migration crisis, attempts at tax and health care reform, as well as its trade policies including the standoff with China. In that dual domestic and foreign reporting role during the Obama administration, Brennan also covered the 2016 election interference by Russia, the global refugee crisis, health care policy and trade negotiations.

To learn more about the AUA Summit, visit www.AUASummit.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has nearly 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

SOURCE American Urological Association