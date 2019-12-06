Margaret Caldwell, Veteran Multi-Tenant Retail Investment Sales Broker, Joins Stan Johnson Company

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stan Johnson Company, one of commercial real estate's leading investment sales brokerage firms, announced today that Margaret Caldwell has joined the company as a Managing Director in its Atlanta, Georgia office. With more than 20 years of real estate experience, Ms. Caldwell specializes in the acquisition and disposition of multi-tenant retail shopping centers for her clients and has sold more than $15 billion of retail properties nationwide since 2000.

"Stan Johnson Company has an outstanding reputation, and the firm's diversification into the multi-tenant retail sector allows me to provide exceptional service and opportunities to my existing institutional clients while serving additional clients in the private capital space," said Caldwell. "I couldn't be more excited to embark on this new chapter."

Ms. Caldwell joins Stan Johnson Company from Arden Capital Advisors, where she was Managing Partner and founder. Previously, she was a Managing Director in JLL's capital markets group, focused on retail investment sales and new business development. Ms. Caldwell has also held positions with Cushman & Wakefield and Binswanger.

"Margaret's track record in the multi-tenant retail investment sales sector is undeniably impressive, and her reputation in the industry is stellar," said Jeff Cox, Executive Managing Director at Stan Johnson Company. "Clients and coworkers alike value Margaret's work ethic, ingenuity, and integrity. I have personally enjoyed getting to know Margaret and am delighted that she has chosen to join our Stan Johnson Company family."

Ms. Caldwell received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia, and her MBA from American University. She is a member of ICSC and ULI, and she serves on the board of UGA's Terry School of Business.

"Margaret is an outstanding addition to our organization," added Stan Johnson, company founder and CEO. "Margaret's arrival supports our commitment to diversifying our product offering to help our clients achieve their investment goals and objectives in the multi-tenant retail sector."

About Stan Johnson Company:

Stan Johnson Company is one of the nation's leading commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firms that focuses on investment sales transactions involving retail, office, industrial, healthcare, and specialty properties. The firm provides acquisition, disposition, sale leaseback, capital markets, and advisory services for institutions, developers, investment funds, corporate occupiers, and private investors across the United States. With a historic focus in the single-tenant net lease sector, Stan Johnson Company is now in its fourth decade of operation and has expanded its service platform in order to better serve its valued clients. The firm has completed more than $35 billion in transactions nationwide and continues to be regarded as the Net Lease Authority® as it focuses on continued growth and expansion into other industry sectors and services. To learn more about Stan Johnson Company, please visit: www.stanjohnsonco.com.

Contact: David Ebeling

Ebeling Communications

(949) 278-7851

david@ebelingcomm.com

SOURCE Stan Johnson Company

Related Links

http://www.stanjohnsonco.com

