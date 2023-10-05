Margaret Cocktails, A New to Market Ready-to-Serve Agave-Based Specialty Cocktail Company Made with Natural Cold-Pressed Juices, Announces Entry into Market with Barcart Partnership

Margaret Cocktails

05 Oct, 2023, 08:34 ET

Initial availability for Margaret Cocktails across select South Florida retailers and 14 states via DTC

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaret Cocktails, an award-winning ready-to-serve agave-based specialty cocktail company made with natural cold pressed juices, announces their official entry into the wider beverage market today through their notable partnership with Barcart, a leading e-commerce platform helping to power the beverage alcohol industry.

Origin Story
With over 35 years of combined beverage alcohol experience, tequila industry veterans, JP Diz and Vinicio Estrada developed Margaret Cocktails as a new and exciting extension to their pre-existing consultancy firm Tequila Partners.

Ana Esquer also recently joined the team as an added Co-Founder, bringing notable experience within the health and wellness industry, having founded a success chain of fitness studios in Guadalajara, Mexico. Esquer understands the needs of Margaret's core consumer which will be critical as the company develops their marketing strategy in 2023 and beyond.

JP Diz, Co-Founder of Margaret Cocktails states, "I believe cocktails are the best way to bring together people suffering from "bad-tequila" memories back into the category." Diz continues, "The Margarita has been a fundamental factor for the increasing popularity of tequila and agave spirits in the past two decades. But there's more to Mexican spirits than just tequila and mezcal so we decided to build a line of cocktails with the best quality possible to promote our spirits around the world."

Initial Product Availability 

  • Margaret Cocktails will initially be available in 14 states online via DTC as well as in select retailers across South Florida
  • Online availability to include shipping in the following states with shipping to begin on November 2:
  • AZ, CA, FL, KY, MD, NE, NV, NH, ND, OR, PA, VA, WA, DC

"Barcart is excited to partner with Margaret Cocktails on their launch and power compliant, retailer-fulfilled sales via their website," notes Justin Sloane, Director of Barcart. Sloane proceeds, "Through our partnership, more consumers will be able to try Margaret's innovative cold pressed cocktails - helping their business better understand their target customer and ultimately scale their business, on and offline."

To learn more check out www.margaretcocktails.com or visit the company's  Instagram or Facebook.

Company Contact
JP Diz
Margaret Cocktails
[email protected]
+18582913434

Communications Contact
Taylor Foxman
The Industry Collective
[email protected]
609-432-2237

SOURCE Margaret Cocktails

