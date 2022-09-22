Margaret Fuller House to Honor Senator Elizabeth Warren, Gilda Nogueira, and Tim Rowe at 120th Anniversary Gala

Gala Host is Katrina Kincade, News Reporter/Anchor for WBZ/CBS and Miss Massachusetts 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senator Elizabeth Warren, Gilda Nogueira, President and CEO of East Cambridge Savings Bank, and Tim Rowe, Entrepreneur, and CEO of the CIC, will be the Honorees at the Margaret Fuller House 120th Anniversary Gala.

"We are proud of our 120-year history and congratulate our deserving honorees." Elizabeth, Gilda, and Tim are excellent examples of dynamic leadership and community involvement in 2022," said Valerie Moore, Chair of the Margaret Fuller House Board of Directors.

Left to right: Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senior United State Senator, Gilda Nogueira, President and CEO of East Cambridge Savings Bank, and Tim Rowe Founder, and CEO of CIC and CIC Health. WBZ/CBS NEWS BOSTON IS OFFICIAL MEDIA PARTNER OF THE MARGARET FULLER HOUSE 120TH GALA ANNIVERSARY WITH KATRINA KANCADE, WBZ NEWS REPORTER /ANCHOR AND MISS MASSACHUSETTS 2022 IS CELEBRITY HOST

"Our Gala will commemorate the 120th anniversary of the Margaret Fuller Neighbor House (Margaret Fuller House). Built in 1807 as the childhood home of Sarah Margaret Fuller, a noted author, feminist, and Transcendentalist, our house on Cherry Street was reinvented in 1902 as one of the first Settlement Houses in the United States. The Margaret Fuller House was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1984," added Marc Jacobs, Interim Executive Director of MFH.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a former Harvard law professor and senior United States Senator from Massachusetts, has served since 2013. Senator Warren has been a tireless advocate for the public interest, promoting equality and economic opportunity for all. Senator Warren's extraordinary work to champion the voiceless in our society and her remarkable accomplishments and outstanding advocacy record aptly showcases her embodiment of the values of journalist and activist Margaret Fuller.

Elizabeth is one of the nation's leading progressive voices, fighting for significant structural change that would transform our economy and rebuild the lives of many working and middle-class people.

Senator Warren consistently reaches across the aisle to deliver wins for Massachusetts, making her one of the most influential members of the Senate. She helped secure $750 million in debt relief for students cheated by predatory, for-profit colleges, including 4,500 Massachusetts students and more than 28,000 students across the country.

Before becoming the first woman ever elected to the Senate from Massachusetts in 2012, Elizabeth served as Chair of the Congressional Oversight Panel for the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP)—the oversight board set up in the aftermath of the financial crisis to protect taxpayers, hold Wall Street accountable, and help homeowners get back on their feet.

As a law professor for more than 30 years, Elizabeth taught commercial law, contracts, and bankruptcy courses. She has written over a hundred articles and eleven books, including four national best-sellers, This Fight Is Our Fight, A Fighting Chance, The Two-Income Trap, and All Your Worth.

Elizabeth and her husband, Bruce Mann, have been married for 41 years and live in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with their golden retriever, Bailey. They have three grandchildren. Elizabeth graduated from the University of Houston and Rutgers School of Law.

Gilda M. Nogueira is the President and Chief Executive Officer of East Cambridge Savings Bank, a $1.6 billion in assets mutually-held Bank headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Bank operates 11 full-service banking centers in Middlesex and Suffolk counties and a branch and educational training program at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School. While in high school, Nogueira began her career with the Bank as a part-time teller. She has held numerous senior leadership roles at the Bank before being named President and CEO in 2012.

A strong industry advocate, Nogueira believes it is the responsibility of business leaders to give back to the communities they serve. Nogueira currently serves as Chair of the Board of Cambridge Chamber of Commerce and on various committees addressing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Nogueira supports numerous causes and organizations focused on improving the quality of life in the communities served by the Bank. She is past president of the Somerville Rotary Club and continues her membership in the Rotary Club of Somerville. Nogueira serves on the boards of several nonprofit organizations, including the Cambridge YMCA, The Cambridge Matignon School, and the Medford Public Library Foundation.

Recognized by her colleagues and community organizations, Nogueira has received various awards and recognitions, including Bankers and Tradesman "Women of Fire" (2013); Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary International (2014 & 2016); Girl Scouts "Lady Baden-Powell Award" (2015); five times named in Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts by The Commonwealth Institute and the Boston Globe Magazine (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021); Cambridge Family & Children's Service Avon Children's Friend Award (2019); the Cambridge Matignon School Green and Gold Award (2020), the Somerville Chamber of Commerce John W. Fitzgerald Lifetime Achievement Award (2021), and the Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) Person of the Year (2022).

Nogueira is a graduate of Lesley University, the National School of Banking – America's Community Bankers at Fairfield University, and the New England School of Banking – Massachusetts Bankers Association at Babson.

Though modest about her professional accomplishments, she is quick to voice pride and appreciation for her family. Nogueira is a mother of four adult children and a grandmother of nine.

Tim Rowe is the founder and CEO of CIC and CIC Health. He is a well-established leader in New England's evolving innovation ecosystem with over 40 years of experience in the entrepreneurial and startup landscape. Tim strongly believes that supporting innovators is the fastest and surest way to reach equitable and sustainable solutions to critical problems locally and worldwide.

CIC is a global leader in building, and operating innovation campuses in the US, Europe, and Asia, focused on supporting the growth of entrepreneurs, startups, and young companies. Since 1999, Tim has grown the company to operate more than 1 million square feet of shared workspace, wet labs, and event space, including the world's largest commercial shared wet lab hub.

In 2020, Tim and noted healthcare leader Dr. Atul Gawande launched CIC Health, quickly becoming New England's largest COVID-19 testing and mass vaccination company. The company greatly increased access for hard-hit populations through a mass-vaccination site at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, over 135 community-based vaccination sites in Massachusetts, and dozens of free public testing sites in the hearts of disadvantaged communities in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Vermont. To date, CIC Health has facilitated more than 6. 5 million tests and over 1.2 million vaccine doses. It is also pursuing methods to address other pivotal public health gaps.

Tim launched and served as the first president of the Kendall Square Association, which promotes and fosters the neighborhood near MIT, dubbed "the most innovative square mile on the planet." He currently serves as the chair of Venture Café Global Institute, an international network that connects innovators. He was the founding chair of LabCentral, Cambridge's groundbreaking nonprofit shared wet laboratory, and MassRobotics, the world's largest shared robotics innovation facility based in Boston's Seaport district.

Before founding CIC, Tim served as a principal at Boston Consulting Group, working out of its offices on several continents. He co-founded New Atlantic Ventures, a venture capital fund in Cambridge. He served as a lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management and an analyst with the Mitsubishi Research Institute in Tokyo.

He is a past Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year winner, a Boston Business Journal 40 Under 40 honoree, and an inaugural honoree in The Boston Globe's Tech Power Players 50 list. Tim holds an MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Management and a BA from Amherst College and speaks fluent English, Spanish, Japanese, and basic Mandarin Chinese.

"We are thrilled that Elizabeth, Gilda, and Tim accepted our invitation to be honored," stated Selvin Chambers, MFH Vice Chair, Board of Directors, and Gala Committee Member. "As we celebrate our illustrious past, we will look to our future--and this is a great opportunity for the community to celebrate Margaret Fuller's extraordinary past and be hopeful for a fantastic future."

The Gala will be held at the Sheraton Hotel on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 6:00 PM. For sponsorship or ticket information, please visit margaretfullerhouse.org (click the "Join our Gala Festivities" button). Or contact: Sylvia Hampton at [email protected].

