Margaret Fuller House's Dr. Kimberly Massenburg, Continues to Win Top Honors in Cambridge, MA

Dr. Massenburg's Work in Eliminating Racism, Empowering Women, and being a Role Model in the LGBTQ Community continues to inspire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui, the City of Cambridge, and the LGBTQ Commission recently named Dr. Kimberly Massenburg, Executive Director of the Margaret Fuller House, as one of the recipients of the 2022 Bayard Rustin Award.

Dr. Kimberly Massenburg, Executive Director of the Margaret Fuller House, is honored for her work in championing the rights of people in our community.

The award is named after Bayard Rustin (1912-1987), an openly gay American activist who fought for social change brought people of all backgrounds together, and created large scale movements with lasting impacts on our country. He was a human rights and labor activist and is credited as the chief organizer of the 1962 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

"The Bayard Rustin Award is given to someone whose work and service emulate Bayard Rustin's legacy and, like him, inspires us to make our world more inclusive. Dr. Massenburg's exemplary work and service to our community as Executive Director of Margaret Fuller House have benefited our most vulnerable and marginalized residents, said City of Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui.

"Margaret Fuller House, under Dr. Massenburg's leadership, has continued its impactful work by providing programming and services that have a tremendous impact on people's lives. Dr. Massenburg, like Bayard Rustin, brings people together to create favorable outcomes for those in our community who need it most," continued Mayor Siddiqui.

Dr. Massenburg (who has a Ph.D. in Education) was also honored in 2021 as Woman of the Year by the Cambridge YWCA for helping to eliminate racism, empowering women, and being a role model in the LGBTQ Community. She has brought a no-nonsense and compassionate approach to running the 120-year-old Margaret Fuller House Neighborhood House in Cambridge, MA. She's the nonprofit professional you read about; a powerhouse able to help people in need.

"It is an honor to advocate for all people, offers Massenburg. "I thank Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui, Counselor Denise Simmons, and the LGBTQ Commission for their vital work to ensure all our citizens can live with respect and be an integral part of our community without prejudice regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, race, or class," states Dr. Massenburg.

In the shadow of Pride Month, in a world with so much divisiveness and strife, there is a bit of a slice of empathy and hope—in Cambridge, MA.

About the Margaret Fuller House

Margaret Fuller House is a 501c3 charity and historic treasure widely recognized as one of Cambridge and Greater Boston's outstanding nonprofit organizations. The beloved 120-year-old neighborhood house provides an extensive range of essential and integrated human services programs—social, educational, housing, mental health, nutrition, and fitness—which significantly improve the lives of thousands of people in need each year, ages 5 to 100. For more information about our upcoming 120th Anniversary Gala, please visit margaretfullerhouse.org.

