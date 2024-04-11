Margaret M. Brady, Mitchell Klein, Steven J. Weissman, Lawrence H. Kotik and John E. DelGrosso Join Warshaw Burstein from Brady Klein & Weissman

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warshaw Burstein, LLP is pleased to announce the addition of five partners from the firm of Brady Klein & Weissman, LLP. Margaret M. Brady, Mitchell Klein, Steven J. Weissman, Lawrence H. Kotik and John E. DelGrosso began practicing at Warshaw Burstein on April 1, 2024.

"This team further strengthens our ability to service our clients in the areas of family law, trusts and estates, and real estate," said Managing Partner, Frederick R. Cummings, Jr. "We are pleased they are making the move to Warshaw Burstein. The addition of these well-seasoned attorneys enhances our ability to provide clients with exceptional legal services and advances our growth strategies to serve both businesses and individuals throughout the New York metropolitan, national and international areas."

"We are very excited at the opportunity of our team joining a highly respected firm such as Warshaw Burstein," said Margaret M. Brady. "This will be a seamless transition for our clients, while providing them with a broader suite of services."

The practice areas and accomplishments of the new attorneys include the following:

Margaret M. Brady is a member of the firm's matrimonial and family law practice group. She has successfully represented clients in a variety of contexts, including but not limited to, pre- and post-marital agreements, divorce, custody and child support and equitable distribution litigation, dissolution of civil unions and domestic partnerships, and family court proceedings. Ms. Brady also has expertise in corporate and partnership dissolution, probate and other estate litigation, employment matters, and real estate litigation, specifically including partition litigation. Her practice incorporates principles of collaboration and mediation of family law disputes. She is admitted to practice in New York State and is an active member of several bar associations, including as Chair of the LGBT Committee of the New York Women's Bar Association and Co-chair of the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

Mitchell Klein concentrates his practice in contract law, corporate law, wills and real estate law, which includes cooperative and condominium law as well as cooperative and condominium board representation. Mitchell represents buyers, sellers and investors of both residential and commercial properties. He represents them for the refinancing of mortgages and loans secured by their property. He also represents both landlords and tenants for commercial and residential leasing transactions. Mr. Klein is admitted to practice in New York State and is a member of the New York State Bar Association.

Steven J. Weissman has an extensive background in estate planning and administration, and also has substantial experience in family law and issues relating to family formation and parentage establishment. His practice runs the gamut from simple estate plans for single individuals to extraordinarily complex tax-driven planning for families with significant wealth, both inherited and entrepreneurial in nature. Steven also regularly drafts and negotiates premarital agreements, buy-sell agreements, limited liability company operating agreements, and property settlement agreements for couples terminating relationships. Steven also has advised and created charitable organizations, including private foundations, and serves as Executor and Trustee on behalf of numerous clients. He is a member of the New York Bar, the California Bar, the New York State Bar Association, and the Family Law Institute of the National LGBT Bar Association.

Lawrence H. Kotik concentrates his practice on real estate, cooperative and condominium law which includes cooperative and condominium board representation and other commercial transactions. He represents commercial and residential property owners in transactions ranging from property transfers, financing transactions, enforcement of property rights, construction contracts and all forms of leasing. He also works with numerous condominium boards of managers and cooperative corporations where he counsels boards on day-to-day affairs including, but not limited to, the enforcement of lease and by-law provisions and resolving disputes with shareholders and unit owners, review of construction contracts, financial documents, and supervision of apartment/unit transfers as transfer agent. He is admitted to practice in New York State and is a member of the New York State Bar Association, Real Estate Division, Committee on Coops and Condos.

John E. DelGrosso focuses his practice on trusts and estates matters, including estate planning and estate and trust administration as well as elder law, including Medicaid planning. In addition, he counsels clients with respect to privately held business arrangements and asset protection-related transfers. He also represents fiduciaries on estate and trust administration and beneficiaries of estates and trusts. He is admitted to practice law in New York and New Jersey state courts and federal courts in the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York and the U.S. District Court of New Jersey.

With roots dating back to 1927, Warshaw Burstein, LLP is a mid-sized law firm, concentrating in the following practice areas: banking and finance, bankruptcy and reorganization, corporate and securities, elder law, employment, fertility law, immigration, intellectual property, litigation, matrimonial and family law, real estate, tax, Title IX and college discipline and trusts and estates. The firm has comprehensive experience representing a wide range of international, national and local businesses of all sizes, as well as governmental authorities and many prominent families and individuals, in an extensive array of litigation and transactional matters.

