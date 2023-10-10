Margaret O'Leary Announces West Coast Meet Margaret Series

For clients that love luxurious knitwear and elevated basics that combine sophistication with comfort, they must meet Margaret!

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaret O'Leary, California based luxury knitwear brand, announces the West Coast portion of its 2023 Shop with Margaret series. The West Coast series will kick off in the Portland, Oregon boutique. Join Margaret O'Leary for an afternoon of sips, sweets and shopping. Margaret will be on hand to offer style tips and share a special preview of her favorite pieces from the new collection.

Feel the difference and be cozy. Wrap yourself in luxury.

Meet the humble designer who started her career based on the idea to create garments that make her clients happy when they are wearing them. Designed with a relaxed California aesthetic, her collection of signature sweaters and elevated casuals combine the finest natural fabrics with artisanal details to create effortless essentials made to be lived in for a lifetime.

"My customers are my muses," said Margaret O'Leary, Designer and founder of her namesake brand. "I treasure the Meet Margaret events as it is an amazing opportunity for me to meet and learn more about the women we create for."

Margaret creates luxurious knitwear and elevated basics that combine sophistication with comfort, each piece is meticulously crafted using the finest natural yarns and fabrics. With a seamless fusion of traditional techniques and modern sensibilities, the collection has garnered a loyal following not only for its exceptional workmanship but also for its ability to capture the essence of California's laid-back luxury.

West Coast Events:

Portland, OR – 10/26

Seattle, WA – 10/27

Palo Alto, CA – 11/11

Burlingame, CA – 11/18

Mill Valley, CA – 11/25

San Francisco, CA -12/2

Santa Monica, CA – 12/8

Manhattan Beach, CA – 12/9

If clients cannot meet Margaret in person, they can meet her in spirit! Visit any one of her eponymous boutiques and you will sense Margaret's passion, feel the luxury, and appreciate the style. They can also meet Margaret at MargaretOleary.com.

About Margaret O'Leary

From our humble beginnings over twenty-five years ago, we have ceaselessly searched the world for the most sumptuous cashmere, finest Merino wool, as well as the softest linen and organic cotton available. We proudly collaborate with textile artisans throughout the world. Every Stitch Counts.

