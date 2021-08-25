Margaret Sohagi Received the Best Lawyers® 2022 Land Use and Zoning Law "Lawyer of the Year" Award in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced today that its Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi has been selected, for the second time, by her peers for inclusion in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© and selected as the "Lawyer of the Year" for her work in land use and zoning law.

Sohagi's practice for more than 30 years has focused on assisting cities, counties and other public agencies navigate the legal complexities of land use, climate change, California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). Sohagi provides practical legal advice, working directly with lead agency counsel, staff and appointed elected officials. When necessary, she ardently defends lead agencies' land use approvals and environmental determinations in judicial proceedings, and frequently heads mediation teams in settlement discussions.

As a longstanding CEQA instructor for California's Continuing Judicial Studies Program, Sohagi has the unique opportunity to instruct Superior Court judges, appellate justices and court attorneys. Sohagi keeps public agencies informed about the latest legal developments and trends, frequently presenting at planning and legal conferences and teaching at UCLA and USC. She also contributes to publications such as the Solano Press book, Exactions and Impact Fees in California.

In 2020 the Los Angeles Business Journal recognized Sohagi as a Leader in Law nominee and in 2019 the National Law Journal named her to their 'Elite Boutique Trailblazers' list. Also in 2019, the International Municipal Lawyers Association awarded Sohagi its Amicus Service Award for her work on the City of Oakland's public art ordinance and her firm received the Los Angeles Daily Journal's Top Boutique status for its work in land use law.

Best Lawyers® lists are compiled based on peer-review evaluation. The organization received more than 15 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, more than 10.8 million votes were analyzed. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed.

The Sohagi Law Group handles complex transactional and litigation matters for public agencies, including cities, counties, townships, state agencies, special districts, commissions and authorities. Its attorneys draw upon their extensive expertise in all areas of environmental and land use law to advise clients navigate existing laws and regulations and keep them up to date on emerging environmental issues such as climate change and greenhouse gas regulation.

