Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center: Exceeding the standards for superior breast screening and diagnostic services

Dr. Landrieu has joined Dr. Patricia Turner, Director of Breast Imaging, at the Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center this month. Having worked together for over 17 years in high volume breast practices, they have collectively interpreted over 1 million breast imaging studies. According to Breast Surgical Oncologist and the Director of Margaret West Breast Center, Michael Berry, MD, "While we may be located in West Cancer Center, which provides a wealth of benefits for patients that are diagnosed with cancer, 95% of our patients don't have cancer. We take seriously our obligation to not only prevent cancer, but provide the most accurate interpretations of mammograms and other imaging techniques. This can only be done with experienced breast radiologists, and we are thrilled to have Dr. Landrieu join our practice!"

"Subtle abnormalities can be missed if a radiologist isn't used to looking at thousands of breast images a year, and a miss can be life-altering," states Landrieu. "Dr. Turner and I have been collaborating for years to correctly identify normal vs. abnormal tissue in the breast, and I know without a doubt that frequency of reading breast studies equates to improved accuracy and outcomes."

One of the draws to Margaret West for Dr. Landrieu was its unique Mammogram Screening Plus Program that provides such value to patients. "For many women, a mammogram can be scary, especially if there have been abnormalities in the past. Waiting on results and coming back multiple times for additional diagnostic tests is not convenient," states Dr. Landrieu. Dr. Turner added, "Having Dr. Landrieu join the practice is crucial for us to offer same day mammogram results. Besides the benefits of Screening Plus, I know that detecting cancer with pin-point accuracy is vital and that is what you get at the Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center."

About Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center (MWCBC)

Margaret West is a comprehensive breast center that offers a full suite of breast health services from screening and wellness to diagnostic and further treatment needs. Our team of highly trained Breast Surgical Oncologists, Breast Radiologists, Advanced Practitioners and Mammography Specialists are all committed to prevention, early detection and the latest technological advancements for superior breast health. As part of West Cancer Center, MWCBC patients diagnosed with cancer have access to a team of Medical Oncologist, Radiation Oncologist and Supportive services.

Media Contact:

Julie Flanery, Director/Marketing Communications and Business Development

jflanery@westclinic.com

SOURCE Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center