Margaret Wolfson, Founder and Chief Creative of River + Wolf Brand Naming Agency to Talk at The Hivery, a Women's Coworking Space in Mill Valley, California

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 21, Margaret Wolfson, the Founder and Chief Creative of River + Wolf, an award-winning New York City brand naming and writing agency, will lead a talk on brand naming at The Hivery, a female-fueled coworking space open to everyone in Mill Valley, CA. The event is The Hivery's Entrepreneur Circle, a monthly discussion The Hivery hosts for its members and the community.

Margaret Wolfson, Founder and Chief Creative, River + Wolf

In this month's talk, Wolfson will introduce participants to the little understood world of brand and product naming, shedding light on what elements to consider when developing a brand name, from style to construction to messaging, and providing tips for choosing a name that works. Wolfson will also touch on trademarking, an important and complicated topic for entrepreneurs to consider as they choose their moniker.

"Choosing a brand name is one of the most important decisions an entrepreneur will make, but it is not always given the time, attention and weight it deserves," says Wolfson, adding that she is committed to raising awareness about the intricacies of brand naming. Toward that end, she has spearheaded a number of initiatives. This March, in addition to the talk at The Hivery, she will lead a naming educational session at WeWork. She is also scheduled to speak about fragrance naming in Paris in May. Additionally, she launched an online gallery of exceptional company and product names called NOD (Names of Distinction).

Each month, NOD showcases 12 names from a different industry or category. The gallery kicked-off with cosmetic shade names. In February it featured notable fragrance names. March's showcase shines a light on women's coworking spaces to honor International Women's Month. An accompanying blog with tips on creating great names accompanies each exhibition.

"The NOD Gallery is a labor of love. My team and I have invested significant time in examining each month's category, identifying exceptional names, and articulating what makes these monikers so magnificent. For us, the investment is worth it to promote the discipline of brand naming, and to showcase our passion for the practice," explains Wolfson.

For Wolfson, the gallery and talks are both great ways to spread the word about brand naming, an aspect of branding that is not widely understood or celebrated. "I welcome any opportunity to connect with entrepreneurs and marketers about brand naming. I am always struck by how many questions—and misconceptions—people have about how to create names, what makes a name work, and the role of a name in branding," she explains.

The Hivery's Entrepreneur Circle about brand naming will be held March 21 from 12:30–1:45 at The Hivery in Mill Valley, Calif. As seats are limited, advance online registration is required. This event is free for The Hivery members and $30 for non-members. Visit The Hivery for more information.

To learn more about Margaret Wolfson or to inquire about booking her for a talk or workshop, contact Jacqueline Lisk at 210093@email4pr.com.

About River + Wolf

River + Wolf is an award-winning brand naming and writing agency that creates product names, company names, and service names, along with brand stories and messaging. River + Wolf works in all industries and with all sizes of companies, from solopreneurs to Fortune 500s. River + Wolf is based in New York City, but works with clients across the globe. For more information, visit https://riverandwolf.com/.

