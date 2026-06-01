Margaritaville & MRG Development Announce Margaritaville Vacation Suites Branson

Introducing a New Ownership Opportunity on the Iconic Strip

BRANSON, Mo., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville and MRG Development today announce Margaritaville Vacation Suites Branson, a new hospitality-driven real estate offering set to transform an existing hotel property into a fully reimagined ownership destination on the famed Highway 76 Strip. This development marks a significant entry point for buyers seeking a blend of lifestyle, flexibility, and long-term value in one of the Midwest's most visited tourism destinations.

Margaritaville Vacation Suites - Branson, MO

Located just off Highway 65 in the heart of Branson's primary entertainment corridor, Margaritaville Vacation Suites will feature 101 fully reimagined residences following a comprehensive redevelopment of the existing property. Designed specifically for extended stays, the project introduces a new category of product to the market - spacious, hospitality-branded suites at an accessible price point.

The property will include 76 one-bedroom suites and 25 two-bedroom suites, each thoughtfully designed with more spacious layouts than traditional hotel accommodations. Tailored for comfort and longer stays, the suites offer a true "home base" experience for families and repeat visitors.

Ownership opportunities will begin at $219,000 for one-bedroom suites and $339,900 for two-bedroom suites, positioning the development as an attainable entry into Margaritaville real estate. Owners will have the option to participate in a Reservation System, placing their unit into a managed rental program when not in personal use.

"We are excited to introduce Margaritaville Vacation Suites to Branson, delivering a product that blends lifestyle, location, and accessibility," said Mark Mathes at MRG Development. "This project brings a fresh, modern hospitality experience to the Strip while giving buyers the opportunity to own a piece of a brand they already know and love."

Set along Highway 76, known locally as "The Strip," the property is surrounded by Branson's most popular attractions, including live music theaters, family entertainment venues, themed dining, and retail shops. Nearby highlights include Dolly Parton's Stampede, the Titanic Museum, and Silver Dollar City, reinforcing the area's reputation as a premier family destination.

Margaritaville Vacation Suites fills a critical gap in the market by introducing a modern, mid-upscale option designed for families and extended stays. The development arrives amid continued investment in the area, including a recently completed $12 million Downtown Streetscape project, with further additional enhancements expected.

As part of the broader Margaritaville portfolio, the project reflects the brand's continued expansion into real estate, offering consumers new ways to experience its signature blend of relaxation, escapism, and lifestyle-driven living.

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features over 40 lodging locations and over 20 additional projects in the pipeline positioned across a variety of full-service and boutique hotel and resort brands, branded real estate, premium RV destinations, and gaming properties, all complemented by an extensive suite of food and beverage concepts, including Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, and LandShark Bar & Grill. Hotel brands include Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, Compass by Margaritaville, Margaritaville Beach House, Margaritaville St. Somewhere, and the all-inclusive product, Margaritaville Island Reserve. Further elevating experiences, Margaritaville's branded real estate includes Latitude Margaritaville, "55 and better" active adult brand; Margaritaville Cottages, Villas and Residences; One Particular Harbour by Margaritaville; and Margaritaville Vacation Club.

The newest brand additions to Margaritaville's properties includes the rapidly growing Camp Margaritaville and Margaritaville at Sea, which recently debuted a second ship, Margaritaville at Sea Islander. Additionally, consumers can escape every day through a collection of lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a SiriusXM radio station, a podcast, and more.

More than 20 million travelers and consumers every year change their latitude and attitude with Margaritaville. For more information, visit www.margaritaville.com and follow Margaritaville on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About MRG Development

MRG Development is a real estate development firm focused on creating innovative, hospitality-driven residential experiences in high-demand leisure markets. By combining strategic locations with recognized lifestyle brands, MRG delivers projects that appeal to both lifestyle buyers and investors seeking flexible ownership opportunities.

Media Contacts:

Tammy Vietti

Vietti Marketing Group

[email protected]

(417) 818-6108

Mark Mathes

MRG Development LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Margaritaville & MRG Development