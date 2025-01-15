Margaritaville at Sea Claims Three Top Spots in USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards

Voted No. 1 for Solo Travelers, No. 2 Best Ocean Cruise Line, and No. 3 for Families

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards are in; Margaritaville at Sea was awarded the No. 1 "Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers." Launched in 2022, the young cruise line was also named the No. 2 "Best Ocean Cruise Line" and the No. 3 "Best Cruise Line for Families." Nominated by an expert panel of judges and voted on by USA Today readers, the dynamic cruise line shares top spots with some of the largest, most established cruise lines in the industry. The full list of winners for Best Cruise Line for Solo Travelers, Best Ocean Cruise Line, Best Cruise Line for Families, and other categories is available online. Margaritaville at Sea was also recently awarded No. 1 "Cruisers' Choice" in Cruise Critic's 2024 "Best in Cruise" Awards.

"To be No. 1, 2, and 3 in three different 'best of' categories in just our first few years of operation is a testament to our entire team, but especially our amazing crewmembers who deliver exceptional experiences for every type of guest and occasion," said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. "Whether solo travelers, groups, or families, we'll continue to innovate and deliver fun and escapism for everyone. As we celebrate this 'full podium' of awards, we're looking forward to welcoming new and returning guests to experience Margaritaville's iconic hospitality at sea through 2025 and beyond."

To be No. 1, 2, and 3 in three different 'best of' categories in just our first few years of operation is remarkable. Post this

Margaritaville at Sea brings the Margaritaville brand's iconic hospitality to the open ocean for a one-of-a-kind offshore vacation experience. The cruise line's maiden vessel, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, offers easy-breezy getaways from Palm Beach to the Bahamas. The line's new flagship vessel, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander, set sail June 2024 out of Port Tampa Bay on four- to 10-night adventures to Key West, Aruba, Curaçao, Montego Bay, Mexico, and New Orleans.

Margaritaville at Sea guests can relax and unwind in casual-luxe comfort, choosing from a range of staterooms and suites, all dressed in nautical details and colors inspired by the sea, sand, and sky. While on board, guests enjoy endless live entertainment across numerous themed shows, dining venues, bars, and lounges. Both ships also feature the St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up! Fitness Center, Pickleball at Sea, Fin City Arcade, kid's clubs and play areas, Margaritaville Casino, and more.

For more information on Margaritaville at Sea, call 1.800.814.7100 or visit MargaritavileatSea.com.

Photos available here.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Margaritaville at Sea