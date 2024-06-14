MARGARITAVILLE AT SEA ISLANDER MAKES MAIDEN VOYAGE FROM TAMPA

Entirely Redesigned Ship Sets Sail on Inaugural Cruise to Cozumel

ORLANDO, Fla., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly designed Margaritaville at Sea Islander set sail today on her inaugural voyage, departing from Port Tampa Bay to Cozumel, Mexico, on a four-night journey. The fully reimagined ship spans 12 passenger decks, accommodating up to 2,650 adventure-seeking passengers and offers an array of exciting new dining, entertainment, and island destinations.

"We're thrilled to kick off the summer by giving guests the opportunity to experience the Margaritaville state of mind on the open ocean like never before," said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. "The Islander offers an entirely new way to float into island time, providing couples, families, and friends an unforgettable journey with new spaces and experiences to explore, making the voyage just as enjoyable as the destinations."

The Islander sets sail under the blessing of Godmother Savannah Buffett, Jimmy's daughter, who said at the ship's christening, "Bubbles up, cheers to many a lovely cruise. To the winds in our hair and margaritas in our shoes, fins up forever."

Following the inaugural sailing to Cozumel, the new flagship vessel will continue to sail four- and five-night cruises to Key West and Mexico. In 2025, the ship will add the additional island hot spots of Belize, Jamaica, and Grand Cayman on extended six- and seven-night itineraries.

Signature Dining & Lounges

The cruise line has debuted a menu of six new dining concepts and 11 bars and lounges exclusive to the Islander, including the world's only three-story LandShark Bar at Sea with unbeatable 360-degree ocean views. The ship also features familiar Margaritaville favorites such as JWB Prime Steakhouse and Cheeseburger in Paradise.

Other highlights include:

Far Side of the World Sushi Bar – An Asian-fusion sushi bar and lounge showcasing innovative creations like Signature Sea-Cuterie Boards and favorites like Crunchy Volcano Rolls and Far Side Sushi.

– An Asian-fusion sushi bar and lounge showcasing innovative creations like Signature Sea-Cuterie Boards and favorites like Crunchy Volcano Rolls and Far Side Sushi. Mexican Cutie Cantina – A complimentary concept where guests can customize their own street-style tacos or savor a breakfast burrito before the first margarita of the day.

– A complimentary concept where guests can customize their own street-style tacos or savor a breakfast burrito before the first margarita of the day. Island Eats –An adults-only seafood shack tucked inside The Tiki Bar, offering crave-worthy ocean bar bites like peel-and-eat shrimp, tuna nachos, crab salad, and more.

–An adults-only seafood shack tucked inside The Tiki Bar, offering crave-worthy ocean bar bites like peel-and-eat shrimp, tuna nachos, crab salad, and more. The Flip Flop Atrium – A central lounge located at the heart of Islander 's soaring 14-story atrium, serving up signature cocktails and expertly shaken libations.

– A central lounge located at the heart of 's soaring 14-story atrium, serving up signature cocktails and expertly shaken libations. Hot, Hot, Hot Night Club – The hottest two-story nightclub at sea, where guests can dance the night away.

– The hottest two-story nightclub at sea, where guests can dance the night away. Bubbles Up Lounge and Champagne Bar – A uniquely buoyant space where guests can sip on bubbly, upscale wines, and featured cocktails beneath twinkling bubbles.

Show-Stopping Original Entertainment

Guests can enjoy two new live production shows, two fun and fabulous theme nights, and poolside activities and music unique to the ship. Original live shows include:

Conky Tonkin ' at Sea – Join headliners Bella, Lenny, and the gang for a boot-stomping, feather-shaking trip to Nashville during this one-of-a-kind, country-themed spectacular at sea. The surprise-filled musical journey features the perfect mash-up of contemporary and classic country favorites that will have the crowd singing along.

– Join headliners Bella, Lenny, and the gang for a boot-stomping, feather-shaking trip to during this one-of-a-kind, country-themed spectacular at sea. The surprise-filled musical journey features the perfect mash-up of contemporary and classic country favorites that will have the crowd singing along. Caribbean Heat Remix – An amplified version of a Margaritaville at Sea fan favorite, this show fires up the audience with a celebration of the colorful, sensual, and alluring world of Caribbean Heat through electrifying dance, acrobatics, and the hypnotic beats of Key West and Mexico .

To complement the two live shows, the Islander features two themed experiences: Boots and Bubbles (Dress to Impress) and Rock the Trop.

Fun for All Ages

Onboard family-friendly entertainment will have guests of all ages making a splash, putting on a show, and making memories with other one-of-a-kind experiences, including:

Caribbean Amphibian Play Pad & Slide – Designed for young adventurers, this paradise playground features an elevated play space, waterslide, and splash-and-spray "lily" pad for fun-filled exploration.

– Designed for young adventurers, this paradise playground features an elevated play space, waterslide, and splash-and-spray "lily" pad for fun-filled exploration. Dis and Dat Activity Zone – The whole family can join the challenge on the first-ever cornhole-meets-mini-golf course at sea. This unique take on two fan-favorite games on the outer deck will put guests' skills to the test for one-of-a-kind fun.

– The whole family can join the challenge on the first-ever cornhole-meets-mini-golf course at sea. This unique take on two fan-favorite games on the outer deck will put guests' skills to the test for one-of-a-kind fun. Defying Gravity Experience – A family experience for all ages with unbelievable circus-themed workshops, interactive game shows, and scavenger hunts.

Between island hopping and show-stopping entertainment, guests can unwind in their fully redesigned and beautifully appointed staterooms. Each of the Islander's 1,105 staterooms feature stylings reminiscent of the sand, sea and sky and include all-new furnishings, fixtures, and Margaritaville signature bedding, pillows, and linens. With 12 different stateroom and suite types, everyone from couples and families to solo travelers and larger groups will find a comfortable space to fit their needs, whether a cozy interior, one of 700 balcony staterooms, or one of six ultra-exclusive Signature Suites.

About Margaritaville at Sea

Margaritaville at Sea brings Margaritaville's iconic hospitality to the open ocean for a one-of-a-kind offshore vacation experience. The cruise line's maiden vessel, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, offers easy-breezy getaways from Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island, while the new flagship vessel, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander, sets sail out of Port Tampa Bay on four- and five-night adventures to Key West and Mexico. Guests aboard Margaritaville at Sea can relax and unwind in comfort, featuring a range of fully redesigned suites, and balcony, ocean view, and interior staterooms dressed in nautical details and colors inspired by the sea, sand, and sky. The ships also feature numerous inclusive and specialty dining restaurants centered around chef-crafted, island-inspired cuisine, uniquely themed bars and lounges that provide non-stop live entertainment, kids' clubs and arcades, the action-packed Margaritaville Casino, the St. Somewhere Spa & Salon, multiple pools, hot tubs, and plenty of quiet spaces to soak up the Caribbean sun. Sail away to an island state of mind at MargaritavilleAtSea.com.

