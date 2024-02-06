MARGARITAVILLE AT SEA UNVEILS ENHANCED "HEROES SAIL FREE, HEROES SAIL FIRST" PROGRAM

First-of-its-kind program expands to sailings on the ALL-NEW Islander, adds additional benefits and introduces unlimited usage

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Margaritaville at Sea will re-launch their industry-leading "Heroes Sail Free" program as "Heroes Sail Free, Heroes Sail First," featuring major enhancements. The significant upgrade to the program will now allow U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, firefighters, EMS personnel, nurses, and educators to sail for free with a paying guest, as many times as they like throughout the year on the new Margaritaville at Sea Islander, embarking on its maiden voyage in June from Port Tampa Bay as well as the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise from Port of Palm Beach. In addition, all passengers sailing in the hero's stateroom will receive an Express Pass and other exclusive benefits* as part of the enhanced program.

Passengers booking the "Heroes Sail Free, Heroes Sail First" package will receive an Express Pass to jumpstart the fun with priority embarkation and disembarkation at both home and destination ports. The package also includes two complimentary welcome beverages to toast the start of the vacation, priority luggage delivery, and expedited booking assistance for Shore Excursions for all sailing destinations. Heroes will also now receive a free cruise fare with a paying guest, or the best retail discount available, on unlimited sailings throughout the year, including consecutive "back-to-back" sailings. To receive this exclusive offer only available with Margaritaville at Sea, heroes will continue to book online through the link available on Govx.com or at margaritavilleatsea.com/offers/heroessailfree/.

The industry-first "Heroes Sail Free" program launched in 2022 through a partnership with GovX.com. Heroes can verify their eligibility through GovX and reserve a stateroom now for sailings on the all-new Margaritaville at Sea Islander, which begins sailing June 2024 out of Port Tampa Bay with stops in Key West, Cozumel, and Progreso, Mexico. On Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, heroes can book their free Bahamas cruise now from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.

Recently recognized as having the #1 cruise itinerary by USA Today 10Best, Margaritaville at Sea brings the iconic Margaritaville brand to the open ocean for a truly one-of-a-kind cruising experience. Guests can relax and unwind in comfort, choosing from a range of staterooms and suites, all dressed in nautical details and colors inspired by the sea, sand, and sky. While on board, guests enjoy endless live entertainment across numerous themed shows, dining venues, bars, and lounges. Both ships also feature the St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up! Fitness Center, Pickleball at Sea, Fin City Arcade, kids clubs and play areas, Margaritaville Casino, and more.

