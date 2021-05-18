Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau Set to Open July 2021

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau, The Bahamas' newest luxury island escape, is making its debut July 2021, on the eastern end of the famous Junkanoo Beach. Inspired by the brand's iconic state of mind, Margaritaville Beach Resort captures the essence of Bahamian culture to provide guests with a relaxing, laid-back oasis. The destination is now accepting reservations with rates starting at $325/night.

Located at the entrance to downtown Nassau and within walking distance to cruise ship terminals, Margaritaville Beach Resort is the anchor of a high-end, waterfront entertainment and lifestyle development known as The Pointe, complete with a 40-slip marina, and just steps away from the historic city center and famous markets. The resort features two separate towers totaling 300 rooms, including 68 suites with direct views of the turquoise waters and soft sands below. The Hotel Tower transports guests to a vacation mindset with contemporary, Caribbean inspired rooms. The One Particular Harbour Tower houses premium guestrooms and suites, complete with oversized rooms and balconies, full chefs' kitchens or kitchenettes, and are perfect for families and extended stays as well as those seeking to own and live the "no worries" lifestyle permanently.

Throughout their stay, vacationers and residents can take full advantage of the wide range of activities, rows of retail shops, and amenities the resort offers, such as testing their surfing skills at the FlowRider Surf Simulator at Fins Up Water Park or visiting the private movie theater. After a full day of island life, adults can unwind at the St. Somewhere Spa and indulge in ultimate relaxation. The dining options at Margaritaville Beach Resort are endless with 12 mouthwatering restaurants and lounges ranging from the casual Italian eatery, Frank & Lola's, to a premier dining experience at JWB Prime Steak & Seafood with world-class steaks, seafood, and more. For a nightcap, guests can stop at Changes in Latitude for a cocktail or take a trip to Graycliff Sky Lounge for libations.

Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau is the ideal locale for groups of all sizes with 40,000 square-feet of stunning indoor and outdoor space and a dedicated sales and event team to coordinate custom concepts – whether it be a flip-flop only social gathering, a larger corporate meeting, or a formal gala, attendees can focus on business during the day and enjoy some fun and relaxation at night.

To learn more and escape to paradise, please visit www.margaritavillebeachresortnassau.com.

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features over 20 lodging locations and over 20 additional projects in the pipeline, with nearly half under construction, two gaming properties and over 60 food and beverage venues including signature concepts such as Margaritaville Restaurant, the award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood and 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill. More than 20 million travelers every year change their latitude and attitude with a visit to a Margaritaville resort, residential real estate destination, vacation club, vacation home rental or restaurant. Consumers can also escape everyday through a collection of Margaritaville lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a satellite radio station and more.

To learn about Margaritaville's commitment to health, safety, and sanitation, please visit us online: https://www.margaritaville.com/healthandsanitationcommitment.

