Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter Opens Its Doors as The Brand's First City-Center Hotel on The West Coast

The Highly Anticipated Hotel Brings Margaritaville State of Mind to San Diego

San Diego, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter is now open in downtown San Diego, marking the beloved brand's first city-center location on the West Coast. Following a nearly $30 million property-wide reimagination, the property is a distinctly Southern Californian take on the Margaritaville experience and is now home to San Diego's largest rooftop pool deck, vibrant and beachy accommodations, three dining and entertainment destinations to sip and savor, flexible meetings and events spaces, and thoughtful amenities. Seamlessly blending the excitement of the city with the carefree feeling of the islands, Margaritaville Hotel San Diego delivers fun and escapism to the heart of downtown, just steps from some of city's top attractions including Petco Park, the San Diego Convention Center, and the USS Midway Museum.

"After much dreaming and planning, we are delighted to formally open our doors and introduce Margaritaville Hotel San Diego to the Gaslamp Quarter," says Jim Hollister, General Manager of Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter. "With our signature 'no worries,' easy-going vibes and welcoming service, we look forward to bringing this unique style of hospitality to our beloved city of San Diego."

From the creative minds behind award-winning firm Dawson Design Associates in partnership with San Diego-based Rossi Architecture, Margaritaville Hotel San Diego's design infuses the brand's signature island visuals with a Californian sensibility. Taking a local spin on the Margaritaville look, the lobby is reminiscent of Baja California with a Mission style that is true to the spirit of the city, utilizing raw materials like stucco and concrete, custom hand-made furnishings from reclaimed wood, and creative works from Mexican artists. Even the brand's signature margarita glass chandelier is unique to the region, comprised of colorful, eye-catching pieces that were hand-blown in Mexico.

Extending from the lobby into the halls and common spaces, the design was also influenced by Jimmy Buffett's Laurel Canyon days, evoking a new "Summer of Love" with art and décor that echoes the Golden State in the 1960s. The entrance boasts whimsical portraits in the vein of Andy Warhol, while murals of Volkswagen buses stacked with colorful surfboards adorn the elevator lobbies. Visible from the rooftop pool deck, two larger-than-life vibrant parrot murals are painted across the exterior walls, beckoning travelers from far and wide to Margaritaville Hotel San Diego.

Coastal Cool Accommodations

With a relaxed Californian ambiance, Margaritaville Hotel San Diego's 235 guest rooms and suites evoke casual luxury with white shiplap walls, rattan fixtures and cheerful hues that mimic the sea, sand, and sky. The design is elevated yet playful, delivering a vintage beach bungalow aesthetic with authentic surfboards hung on the walls alongside striking, tropical accents and framed Jimmy Buffett albums. Offering a range of sizes and styles fit for couples, groups or families, the hotel's accommodations ensure a leisurely escape from the ordinary, with spacious floor plans, thoughtful touches, and many boasting striking views of the Gaslamp Quarter.

Margaritaville Hotel San Diego offers two unique, specialty suites that open onto the hotel's lively pool deck – the Jimmy Buffett Suite and Nothin' But Breeze Suite. With elevated amenities and expansive accommodations, these two retreats offer sprawling square footage and even more of the comforts of home, allowing guests to settle in and drift away to paradise.

A Taste of Paradise

With three unique dining venues at Margaritaville Hotel San Diego, open to guests and the public, visitors will have a host of beachy fare and refreshing drinks with tasty, island-inspired twists right at their fingertips, along with regular live music performances. Nestled on the largest rooftop pool deck in downtown San Diego, it's always 5 o'Clock at the hotel's 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar. Whether spending the day sipping poolside, stopping in for a bite, or enjoying the live entertainment, guests can pull up a seat and take in the stunning vistas of downtown San Diego and Petco Park – the perfect place to grab a drink before or after the game.

Serving favorites like the signature LandShark burger, fish sandwiches, tacos, and fresh salads, LandShark Bar & Grill, on the hotel's ground floor, puts a contemporary twist on classic American beach fare. Coastal-inspired menus boost the breezy beach bar vibe, as do the large garage-style doors that open onto the streets of the Gaslamp Quarter. While relaxing to the sounds of live music, guests can sip on a cold LandShark Lager or choose from a selection of local beers, craft cocktails, and frozen concoctions. Ready with refreshments for every stage of a San Diego getaway, Margaritaville Coffee Shop allows guests to kickstart their mornings with a specialty latte or grab a mid-day sandwich on the go.

Unforgettable Events

With 13,000 square feet of adaptable floor plans, a central location in the heart of downtown, and a tropical aesthetic all its own, Margaritaville Hotel San Diego is a compelling location for meetings, events, and festivities of all kinds. The hotel features nine venues, offering 6,000 square feet of indoor space as well as 7,000 square feet of outdoor space on its expansive rooftop. With flexible facilities, amenities, a clean white color palette, and panoramic views, the hotel is a one-stop-shop to completely customize any gathering, whether it be a productive team meeting or a stylish wedding celebration.

Grand Opening Offer

To celebrate the grand opening, Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter is offering a special package that includes 20% off the best available rate, two specialty cocktails from LandShark Bar & Grill or 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar, and $10 off parking, available to book until October 31, 2023.

To make a reservation or for more information, please visit www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-hotel-san-diego.

About Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Newly opened in August 2023 as the brand's first city-center hotel on the West Coast, Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter is an urban oasis infused with the carefree spirit of the islands, located in the heart of downtown San Diego just steps from Petco Park and the San Diego Convention Center. Operated by Davidson Resorts, the hotel's 235 guest rooms and suites evoke casual luxury punctuated by tropical accents, with white shiplap walls, rattan fixtures, and beachy hues. Coastal-inspired fare is served across three definitive Margaritaville dining concepts including the ground-level LandShark Bar & Grill, the rooftop 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar, and lobby Margaritaville Coffee Shop. Boasting San Diego's largest rooftop pool deck, sprawling city views, live music, flexible meetings and events spaces, and signature amenities, Margaritaville Hotel San Diego is fueled by fun and escapism, inviting guests to drift away to their own version of paradise.

Margaritaville features over 30 hotels and resorts, gaming properties, RV destinations, a cruise line, and over 150 food and beverage venues – as well as real estate communities, a satellite radio station on SiriusXM, consumer lifestyle products, and more. In 2023, Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Upper Upscale Hotel Brands in the J.D. Power 2023 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. For more information, please visit www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-hotel-san-diego .

SOURCE Margaritaville Hotel San Diego Gaslamp Quarter