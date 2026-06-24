Margaritaville Introduces "Summer of Music" Across Destinations

Brand-wide program brings live performances, rooftop DJs, beachside concerts, and entertainment to properties throughout the season

ORLANDO, Fla., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Margaritaville is turning up the volume across its hotels, resorts, and destinations with the debut of Summer of Music, a celebration of live entertainment and the brand's signature laid-back lifestyle.

Throughout the season, participating properties will feature an expanded lineup of live performances and music-driven experiences, including sets from local artists, rooftop DJ sessions, themed events, and poolside parties. Rooted in one of the brand's most iconic pillars, the program builds on Margaritaville's year-round commitment to live entertainment, offering guests additional opportunities to experience music across its destinations.

From beaches and lakes to rooftops and cities, properties across the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean will showcase programming designed to capture the soundtrack of summer. Highlights include:

Margaritaville Island Reserve Resort Riviera Maya : Blending an adults-only escape with high-energy entertainment, the resort's programming will feature acoustic poolside sets, Sunday saxophone sessions, silent discos, white parties under the stars, and nightly DJ performances.

Blending an adults-only escape with high-energy entertainment, the resort's programming will feature acoustic poolside sets, Sunday saxophone sessions, silent discos, white parties under the stars, and nightly DJ performances. Margaritaville Resort Times Square : In the heart of New York City, the resort will bring summer energy with rooftop DJs, live entertainment, tropical cocktails, fan-focused watch parties, and a special collab with the cast of the Broadway hit SIX, featuring themed performances and limited-time cocktails.

In the heart of New York City, the resort will bring summer energy with rooftop DJs, live entertainment, tropical cocktails, fan-focused watch parties, and a special collab with the cast of the Broadway hit SIX, featuring themed performances and limited-time cocktails. Margaritaville Hotel San Diego : Guests can enjoy rooftop DJ sessions throughout the summer alongside the hotel's popular Day Drifters Brunch featuring live steel drum performances. The property will also host a special rooftop benefit concert in celebration of Jimmy Buffett Day, supporting the San Diego Music Foundation.

Guests can enjoy rooftop DJ sessions throughout the summer alongside the hotel's popular Day Drifters Brunch featuring live steel drum performances. The property will also host a special rooftop benefit concert in celebration of Jimmy Buffett Day, supporting the San Diego Music Foundation. Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau : The resort's Junkanoo Promenade will come alive with Regatta Nights featuring local vendors, live DJs, performances, and Bahamian entertainment, alongside weekly live music and "Dinner and a Show" programming at JWB Prime Steak and Seafood.

The resort's Junkanoo Promenade will come alive with Regatta Nights featuring local vendors, live DJs, performances, and Bahamian entertainment, alongside weekly live music and "Dinner and a Show" programming at JWB Prime Steak and Seafood. Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe : Set against a scenic lakefront backdrop, the resort's Summer of Music programming includes poolside performances, live music throughout dining venues, high-energy DJ parties, and late-night entertainment at Boathouse Bar & Lounge.

Set against a scenic lakefront backdrop, the resort's Summer of Music programming includes poolside performances, live music throughout dining venues, high-energy DJ parties, and late-night entertainment at Boathouse Bar & Lounge. Margaritaville Hotel Nashville : Celebrating the city's legendary music culture, the hotel will host live performances from local artists all summer long at JWB Grill & Fins Bar, complemented by seasonal cocktails and laid-back Nashville vibes.

Celebrating the city's legendary music culture, the hotel will host live performances from local artists all summer long at JWB Grill & Fins Bar, complemented by seasonal cocktails and laid-back Nashville vibes. Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake of the Ozarks: Bringing laid-back lake life to the lineup, the resort will feature live entertainment all season long, including LandShark Live performances at the Tiki Hut Pool Bar, lakeside music experiences, and casual dining.

"Music has always been at the heart of the Margaritaville experience, setting the tone for how guests unwind and escape," said Joe Ginel, Vice President of Entertainment & Atmosphere at Margaritaville. "With Summer of Music, we're building on that tradition by expanding live entertainment across our hotels and resorts, giving guests more ways to enjoy live music, discover local talent, and catch performances in new destinations."

Summer of Music will extend beyond destinations through special music-focused programming and collaborations. As part of the season's celebration, Radio Margaritaville will premiere Songlines & Stories with Zac Brown & Mac McAnally on July 3, featuring an intimate conversation between the two acclaimed songwriters as they reflect on Jimmy Buffett's legacy and share personal stories. These music-driven experiences are also reflected in a limited-edition Summer of Music retail collection featuring apparel and accessories inspired by the season's theme – available on www.margaritaville.com/shop.

While Summer of Music celebrates the spirit of summer travel, guests can enjoy live entertainment and music-inspired experiences at Margaritaville destinations year-round. For more information about Summer of Music and participating Margaritaville locations, visit www.margaritavilleresorts.com/summer-of-music.

About Margaritaville:

Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features over 40 lodging locations and over 20 additional projects in the pipeline positioned across a variety of full-service and boutique hotel and resort brands, branded real estate, and gaming properties, all complemented by an extensive suite of food and beverage concepts, including Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, and LandShark Bar & Grill.

Hotel brands include Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, Compass by Margaritaville, Margaritaville Beach House, and the all-inclusive product, Margaritaville Island Reserve®. Further elevating experiences, Margaritaville's branded real estate includes Latitude Margaritaville, "55 and better" active adult brand; Margaritaville Cottages, Villas and Residences; One Particular Harbour Margaritaville; and Margaritaville Vacation Club.

The newest brand additions to Margaritaville properties include the rapidly-growing Camp Margaritaville Resorts and Margaritaville at Sea. Additionally, consumers can escape every day through a collection of lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a SiriusXM radio station, License to Chill: The Margaritaville Podcast, and more.

More than 20 million travelers and consumers every year change their latitude and attitude with Margaritaville. For more information, visit www.margaritaville.com and follow Margaritaville on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Margaritaville