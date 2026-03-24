Margaritaville at Sea Launches Talent Search for Performers to Join Zac Brown's "Same Boat" Aboard the New Beachcomber

Audition submissions now open; invited Nashville auditions set for May 12-16 with a final-day open casting call

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville at Sea Cruise Line is launching a talent search for performers to join the live entertainment lineup at Zac Brown's Same Boat, an intimate music venue aboard the upcoming Margaritaville at Sea Beachcomber. Inspired by the spirit and storytelling of Zac Brown's hit song "Same Boat," the search seeks artists who can bring connection, authenticity, and energy to the stage.

Margaritaville at Sea Same Boat Showcase

Artists interested in participating, including singer-songwriters, solo artists, duos, trios, and bands, can submit audition materials, including a performance video, via email to [email protected] or via www.margaritavilleatsea.com/same-boat-showcase . Submissions are now open.

Following the call for submissions, selected performers will be invited to live auditions at the Margaritaville Hotel in Nashville, the heart of America's singer-songwriter culture. Invitation-only auditions will take place from May 12-15, culminating in a final-day open casting call on May 16 at Margaritaville Restaurant on Broadway, offering additional performers a chance to showcase their talent.

Selected performers will then join the official entertainment roster aboard Beachcomber, performing in a professionally produced venue designed to highlight intimate, acoustic-driven performances and original storytelling. Contracts are available on a weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly basis, offering a unique opportunity to connect with audiences in a one-of-a-kind cruise experience.

"Same Boat is set to become the most exciting live music venue at sea and working with Zac Brown to bring it to life has been incredible," said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. "With Nashville's Broadway helping set the tone, we're creating a stage that will bring rising talent to Beachcomber."

Beginning in 2027, guests may sail from PortMiami on Beachcomber, the cruise line's latest, and largest, vessel with 4- to 8-night itineraries to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

For more information or to book your Margaritaville at Sea Beachcomber cruise, visit here.

About Margaritaville at Sea Beachcomber

Launching from PortMiami in 2027, Margaritaville at Sea Beachcomber is the newest flagship in the Margaritaville at Sea fleet, offering 4- to 8-night sailings to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean. Designed for longer escapes and elevated experiences, Beachcomber introduces more than 15 all-new venues alongside signature Margaritaville at Sea favorites. Among them is Same Boat, a live music venue developed in collaboration with three-time GRAMMY Award winner Zac Brown, blending live performances with an intimate cocktail lounge atmosphere. With expanded itineraries, immersive entertainment, and thoughtfully designed spaces inspired by the sea, sand, and sun, Beachcomber represents the next evolution of the Margaritaville at Sea experience. Learn more at MargaritavilleAtSea.com.

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SOURCE Margaritaville