Margaritaville Invites Guests to "Keep the Party Going" During Third Annual Jimmy Buffett Day Celebration and Day of Service

Margaritaville destinations will mark the occasion with charitable initiatives, community partnerships, special experiences, and opportunities to give back throughout Labor Day Weekend

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville is inviting guests around the world to celebrate Jimmy Buffett Day on Friday, September 4, 2026, with the third annual Day of Service, a brand-wide initiative bringing together Margaritaville destinations, team members, and communities through service, connection, and shared experiences.

Jimmy Buffett Day 2026

Throughout Labor Day Weekend, Margaritaville restaurants, resorts, hotels, communities, and cruises will host volunteer opportunities, charitable activations, and fundraising initiatives that encourage everyone to "Keep the Party Going" while supporting organizations making a difference in communities around the world.

Rooted in the Margaritaville spirit of connection and leaving places better than they found them, Day of Service celebrates the power of community through partnerships with local organizations and ongoing support of Singing for Change, the nonprofit founded by Jimmy Buffett in 1995. Singing for Change supports inclusive, grassroots organizations that inspire personal growth, community integration, and collective action to create positive change.

"Jimmy Buffett Day is about bringing people together and finding meaningful ways to support the communities around us," said Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, Chief Marketing Officer at Margaritaville. "Each year, our properties bring this initiative to life in their own unique way and we're excited to welcome guests and team members to join us through acts of service and give back moments that embody the Margaritaville state of mind."

As part of the 2026 celebration, Margaritaville destinations will host special events, service projects, and fundraising efforts throughout Labor Day Weekend, including:

Margaritaville Resort Orlando: Supporting Give Kids The World Village, a nonprofit organization that creates magical, cost-free wish vacations for critically ill children and their families, the resort will host a celebration featuring live music, entertainment, family-friendly activities, giveaways, exclusive merchandise, and fundraising opportunities benefiting the organization.

Supporting Give Kids The World Village, a nonprofit organization that creates magical, cost-free wish vacations for critically ill children and their families, the resort will host a celebration featuring live music, entertainment, family-friendly activities, giveaways, exclusive merchandise, and fundraising opportunities benefiting the organization. Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort Panama City Beach: The resort will honor community heroes with a breakfast for first responders, guest activities, food and beverage specials, and other opportunities for guests to support United Way of Northwest Florida and local first responders.

The resort will honor community heroes with a breakfast for first responders, guest activities, food and beverage specials, and other opportunities for guests to support United Way of Northwest Florida and local first responders. Camp Margaritaville Resort Auburndale: Supporting kidsPACK and Singing for Change, the resort will celebrate with island-inspired activities, live entertainment, tropical cocktails, and opportunities for guests to give back. As part of its partnership with kidsPACK, the resort will support the organization's mission of providing meals for local children, while drink specials will benefit Singing for Change.

Supporting kidsPACK and Singing for Change, the resort will celebrate with island-inspired activities, live entertainment, tropical cocktails, and opportunities for guests to give back. As part of its partnership with kidsPACK, the resort will support the organization's mission of providing meals for local children, while drink specials will benefit Singing for Change. Compass Hotel Anna Maria Sound: The hotel will host a series of community initiatives including a pet adoption meet and greet, pet food and toy drive, raffle, and specialty cocktails benefiting Friends of Manatee County Animal Welfare.

The hotel will host a series of community initiatives including a pet adoption meet and greet, pet food and toy drive, raffle, and specialty cocktails benefiting Friends of Manatee County Animal Welfare. Compass Hotel Naples: Supporting the Louisville Slugger Warriors, a nationally sponsored amputee baseball team comprised of U.S. military veterans, active-duty personnel, and wounded warriors, the hotel will invite guests to show their support through a dedicated room package and a nightly room contribution benefiting the team and its mission of empowering athletes through baseball.

Supporting the Louisville Slugger Warriors, a nationally sponsored amputee baseball team comprised of U.S. military veterans, active-duty personnel, and wounded warriors, the hotel will invite guests to show their support through a dedicated room package and a nightly room contribution benefiting the team and its mission of empowering athletes through baseball. Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau: Honoring the Persis Rodgers Home for the Aged, the resort will bring team members and guests together for a service initiative providing essential supplies and support. The effort will include donations of clothing, non-perishable items, cleaning supplies, and hygiene products, along with a visit to deliver donations, volunteer time, and lunch service for residents.

Guests can participate in Jimmy Buffett Day celebrations through other special experiences available at participating destinations, including the "Keep the Party Going" package. Available at select Margaritaville locations, the package includes special offers, commemorative Jimmy Buffett Day cups, and contributions benefiting nonprofit partners.

Margaritaville will also celebrate the occasion with a limited-edition Jimmy Buffett Day merchandise collection featuring apparel, hats, stickers, tumblers, pins, glassware, and more. Participating Margaritaville restaurants will offer two specialty beverages created for the celebration, Sunshine State of Mind and Caribbean Heat, served in commemorative cups.

Radio Margaritaville will join the celebration with a special live broadcast from Margaritaville Cafe Key West on Friday, September 4, from 5:00-8:00pmET. Hosted by JD Spradlin, the broadcast will feature island-inspired music and stories from the first-ever Margaritaville Restaurant as the channel celebrates the music, community, and lifestyle that continue to bring fans together. Fans can listen on SiriusXM Channel 24 or at RadioMargaritaville.com.

Through Jimmy Buffett Day and Day of Service, Margaritaville invites guests everywhere to celebrate, support their communities, and keep the party going through meaningful moments of giving back.

For more information about Jimmy Buffett Day, Margaritaville's Day of Service, and getting involved, visit www.margaritaville.com/jimmy-buffett-day.

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features over 40 lodging locations and over 20 additional projects in the pipeline positioned across a variety of full-service and boutique hotel and resort brands, branded real estate, and gaming properties, all complemented by an extensive suite of food and beverage concepts, including Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, and LandShark Bar & Grill.

Hotel brands include Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, Compass by Margaritaville, Margaritaville Beach House, and the all-inclusive product, Margaritaville Island Reserve®. Further elevating experiences, Margaritaville's branded real estate includes Latitude Margaritaville, "55 and better" active adult brand; Margaritaville Cottages, Villas and Residences; One Particular Harbour Margaritaville; and Margaritaville Vacation Club.



The newest brand additions to Margaritaville properties include the rapidly-growing Camp Margaritaville Resorts and Margaritaville at Sea Cruise Line. Additionally, consumers can escape every day through a collection of lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a SiriusXM radio station, License to Chill: The Margaritaville Podcast, and more.

More than 20 million travelers and consumers every year change their latitude and attitude with Margaritaville. For more information, visit www.margaritaville.com and follow Margaritaville on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

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