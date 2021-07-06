Margaritaville Resort Times Square Is Now Open In The Heart Of New York City

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Margaritaville Resort Times Square, the newest addition to the Margaritaville Lodging portfolio is now open to the public. The 32-story hotel will transport guests to an island oasis in the middle of Manhattan and features 234 guestrooms, five restaurants and bars, a year-round outdoor heated pool, and a street-level Margaritaville retail store.

"We cannot wait to welcome local New Yorkers and the city's global travelers to Margaritaville Resort Times Square," said Kori Yoran, General Manager. "The resort brings paradise to the island of Manhattan and offers something for everyone from families to happy hour with friends."

The property's numerous restaurants and bars will have guests channeling Margaritaville's authentic "no worries" vibe. The two-story Margaritaville Restaurant features New York's largest Tiki Bar and a 32-foot replica of the landmark Statue of Liberty playfully holding a margarita in place of her torch. The margarita glass itself is a custom-made LED screen that shows an original work featuring iconic Jimmy Buffett songs paired with iconic Manhattan visuals and a touch of the tropics. Home to Times Square's only year-round outdoor heated pool, LandShark Bar & Grill brings the beach to Manhattan with a menu of poolside eats and drinks. License to Chill Bar greets guests upon arrival to the seventh-floor lobby with indoor-outdoor seating and cozy fire pits on the terrace with a unique digital view of Times Square. The lobby also features Joe's Merchant Coffee & Provisions for a quick bite or coffee on the go. Sitting atop the 31st and 32nd floor, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar offers jaw-dropping, 360-degree views and a sophisticated, playful menu of light bites and craft cocktails.

With architecture by Stonehill Taylor and interior design by The McBride Company, the newly built property combines the vibrance of New York City with the iconic Margaritaville state of mind. Margaritaville and The McBride Company developed custom artwork for the property inspired by the city's incredible art collections with a Margaritaville touch. Pieces include the "Dripping 5 o'Clock," a nod to Salvador Dali's famous clock painting, and a Roy Lichtenstein-inspired print titled "Darling...This Looks Just Like Margaritaville" that pays homage to Lichtenstein's famous work Masterpiece, Margaritaville, and the nearby Jones Beach. Additional design touches include green, coral and soft blue hues inspired by urban seasides, crisp white signature Margaritaville bed linens, and soundproof windows to provide a true retreat from the hustle and bustle of the city.

"The opening of Margaritaville Resort Times Square is an incredible moment for the hundreds of team members involved in this property and for the city of New York after such a challenging year," says Sharif El-Gamal, Chairman and CEO of Soho Properties and Owner and Developer of Margaritaville Resort Times Square. "This resort will provide an unparalleled getaway never before experienced in Manhattan and we are thrilled to be welcoming guests today and for years to come."

Located at the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street, Margaritaville Resort Times Square is blocks away from the bright lights of the bustling entertainment district and New York's most notable attractions, shopping and museums. Regular live music and entertainment throughout the property will keep the energy high year-round. Flexible event spaces offer the perfect landscape to entertain groups from a happy hour for 20 to a blowout bash for 1,000 guests. The ground level Margaritaville retail store is a one-stop-shop for beach-inspired apparel, gifts and more, including items exclusive to New York. Guests can ship purchases directly to their homes from an in-store tablet.

To celebrate the opening, the resort is offering the SummerzCool package, a limited-time offer encouraging guests to linger a little longer and save. Guests who stay three nights will save up to 15%, five-night stays will save up to 18%, and seven-night or more stays will save up to 20%. Guests booking this offer will enjoy a complimentary 1:00pm checkout so they can sleep past noon in the city that never sleeps.

Margaritaville Resort Times Square was developed by Margaritaville Hospitality Group, Soho Properties, Inc, and Flintlock Constructions Services LLC, along with IMCMV Holdings, Inc. for the property's food, beverage and retail concepts. For more information or to book a stay, please visit margaritavilleresorttimessquare.com . Follow @MargaritavilleTimesSquare on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and happenings.

For additional information about the property, including restaurant operating hours, please see the property fact sheet linked here .

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features over 20 lodging locations and over 20 additional projects in the pipeline, with nearly half under construction, two gaming properties and over 60 food and beverage venues including signature concepts such as Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill and LandShark Bar & Grill. More than 20 million travelers every year change their latitude and attitude with a visit to a Margaritaville resort, residential real estate destination, vacation club, a vacation home rental or restaurant. Consumers can also escape everyday through a collection of Margaritaville lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a satellite radio station and more.

To learn about Margaritaville Resort Times Square's commitment to health, safety, and sanitation, please visit us online: https://www.margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-resort-times-square/health-sanitation

