MARGARITAVILLE TO OPEN FIRST LOCATION IN PANAMA

The condominium development with Grupo Los Pueblos is slated to open in 2027

ORLANDO, Fla., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Margaritaville , the global lifestyle brand, and Grupo Los Pueblos , the leading developer in the Republic of Panama, announced a new, beachfront condo destination in Playa Caracol. Set to debut in mid-2027, Margaritaville Beach Resort & Residences Playa Caracol will blend local cultural and architectural traditions to offer a distinctive experience in design and food & beverage, while embracing classic Margaritaville amenities such as 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar and License to Chill Bar & Grill. Designed by The McBride Company, the location will offer both full time living and rental opportunities. This development marks the debut of a new way to lodge within the Margaritaville portfolio.

Travel experts say Panama City is piquing the interest of tourists and resonating with digital nomads and expats, and is poised to be an "it" destination of 2024, according to Forbes .

Located 1 hour and 10 minutes from Panama City, in the Chame District, Playa Caracol is a growing tourist and housing locale – offering beautiful views of the Gulf of Panama as well as glimpses of Otoque and Bona Islands. The district offers miles of pristine beaches, diverse cultural offerings, traditional festivals, local culinary experiences, water sports, and more. Nearby in Coronado, residents can find shopping, golf, and other recreational activities. Additionally, Panama boasts excellent accessibility with numerous direct flights from international hubs, including major cities in the United States such as New York, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, and Dallas.

"At Margaritaville, we're always looking for locations that are diverse and multifaceted, so Playa Caracol was the perfect destination to introduce this new way to live. In addition to its growing popularity as a retirement destination, Panama is a bright and inspirational country that brings together elements of fast-paced business with a relaxing lifestyle, similar to Margaritaville's ethos," said Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, Chief Marketing Officer at Margaritaville. "Honoring the historic elements of the area and its vibrant future, Margaritaville Beach Resort & Residences Playa Caracol will feature thoughtful design inspired by the country's energy as a global hub as well as its dynamic landscapes."

Developed by Grupo Los Pueblos, Margaritaville Beach Resort & Residences Playa Caracol will feature a total of 261 residences, including 80 cottages and 181 high-rise multi-family units, available for full-time living or added to a rental program. With resort-style amenities and a modern feel, units will feature contemporary, island-inspired design elements and range from 750 sq. ft. to 1,500 sq. ft. Prices start in the $300,000s.

"We are thrilled to bring the Margaritaville lifestyle to a destination as distinct as Panama," said Alfredo Alemán, CEO of Grupo Los Pueblos. "As a modern metropolis and regional hub, Panama City offers world-class services, including international banks, malls, hospitals, cruise terminals, convention centers, and the region's best-interconnected airport. Our beachfront location boasts a comprehensive amenities program designed to guarantee an unforgettable living experience."

The destination's beach club will act as an anchor with offerings and amenities for residents. With direct access to the white sand beaches, the location will feature a Margaritaville restaurant concept and pool area. Additionally, the surrounding complex will be home to a racket club consisting of paddle tennis and pickleball courts.

Punta Pacifica Realty is the exclusive sales agent for Margaritaville Beach Resort & Residences Playa Caracol.

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977, is a global lifestyle brand inspired by Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features over 40 lodging locations and over 20 additional projects in the pipeline positioned across a variety of full-service and boutique hotel and resort brands, branded real estate, premium RV destinations, and gaming properties, all complemented by an extensive suite of food and beverage concepts, including Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, and LandShark Bar & Grill. Hotel brands include Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts, Compass by Margaritaville, Margaritaville Beach House, Margaritaville St. Somewhere, and the all-inclusive product, Margaritaville Island Reserve®. Further elevating experiences, Margaritaville's branded real estate includes Latitude Margaritaville, "55 and better" active adult brand; Margaritaville Cottages, Villas and Residences; One Particular Harbour Margaritaville; and Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham.

The newest brand additions to Margaritaville's properties include the rapidly-growing Camp Margaritaville RV Resorts and Margaritaville at Sea, which debuted in 2022 with its first ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. Additionally, consumers can escape every day through a collection of lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a SiriusXM radio station, and more.

More than 20 million travelers and consumers every year change their latitude and attitude with Margaritaville. For more information, visit www.margaritaville.com and follow Margaritaville on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About Grupo Los Pueblos

Grupo Los Pueblos (GLP) is the Republic of Panama's leading Real Estate developer, with a 38-year legacy in marketing, sales & leasing, land/building development, construction, property, and asset management. GLP spearheads several multi-segment projects leveraging over 61 million square feet of resort, commercial, residential, retail, self-storage, and industrial developments.

GLP's esteemed portfolio includes resort communities such as Ocean Reef Islands, the region's most luxurious residential development consisting of two man-made islands reclaimed on the shore of downtown Panama City and a mega-yacht marina. Additionally showcased in GLP's portfolio is Playa Caracol, the closest beach resort community to the capital's metropolitan area with miles of white sand beach, surf, an astonishing mountain range, several nearby shopping centers, and Panama's Grand Transportation Terminal.

