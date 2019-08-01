Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham - Nashville Now Accepting Owner Reservations for December 2019

With a prime location in the heart of downtown Nashville, just a few blocks from hot spots Honky Tonk Highway, Broadway, Second Avenue and Music Row, there will be no better place to experience Music City than Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham - Nashville.

The resort's 52 vacation club suites will draw inspiration from Jimmy Buffett's early days as an up-and-coming songwriter in Nashville in the late 1960's, infusing bohemian design elements with tropical vibes to transport owners to paradise. Vacation club owners can satisfy their Caribbean soul in a Studio or Studio Deluxe suite with saw horse furniture, crates full of vinyl records, exposed brick walls and wood floors. With mini kitchens and separate living and dining areas, there is plenty of space to kick back and relax in the apartment-style suites, and enjoy the amenities including the resort's rooftop pool, sundeck FINS Bar and JWB Grill.

The property will also be home to Radio Margaritaville's Nashville studio, heard worldwide on SiriusXM Channel 24. Live broadcasts, special guests and a mix of Jimmy Buffett, island, rock, reggae, country and folk will hit the airwaves from a new state-of-the-art studio in the lobby, bringing the sounds of the tropics to Nashville.

The resort is the perfect location to explore all that Nashville has to offer guests. Revel in the glow of music legends at the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum. Catch a live show any day of the year – from bluegrass, country and rock 'n' roll venues in downtown to show-stopping headliner performances at the Ryman Auditorium and Grand Ole Opry. Stretch your legs around Radnor Lake and see the Parthenon in Centennial Park. Follow the sounds of a fiddle to a honky-tonk down the block before winding down in your own relaxing escape.

Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham - Nashville will be the newest destination where vacation club owners can enjoy the Margaritaville lifestyle, joining an existing lineup of resorts that includes locations in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, plus hundreds of other vacation clubs within the Club Wyndham portfolio.

The new vacation club offering is located within the 217-room Margaritaville Hotel Nashville when it opens in tandem with the vacation ownership suites later this year.

Reservations are now open for Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham owners for stays beginning December 2019. To learn more, visit MargaritavilleVacationClub.com.

