MARGE CARSON'S 75-YEAR LEGACY FURNITURE BRAND REINVIGORATED UNDER NEW LEADERSHIP WITH CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO ICONIC LUXURY DESIGN AND EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE

News provided by

Marge Carson

07 Aug, 2023, 12:50 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High-End furniture brand Marge Carson is thriving under the new ownership and leadership of CEO Janet Linly as it continues to deliver and enhance the company's 75-year-old legacy of timeless luxury home furnishings with masterful craftsmanship. To better serve interior designers, retailers, design showrooms and customers, the company announces the following:

Continue Reading
A symphony of style featuring Marge Carson's Nico sofa & Solstice chest creates a timeless and elegant setting.
A symphony of style featuring Marge Carson's Nico sofa & Solstice chest creates a timeless and elegant setting.

  • Shortened Lead Times of 8-12 weeks for the entire online catalog including custom couture, custom upholstery, upholstered beds, occasional furniture, living room, among other options. The company's commitment to shorter lead times defies the industry trend of up to 24-48 weeks for customer delivery.
  • Exclusive Distribution and Retail Model focused on delivering industry-leading interior designers and retailers with more exclusivity to present their discerning clientele with the company's iconic designs and fully custom furnishings.
  • White-Glove Receiving & Distribution Center features high-quality control procedures and enhanced packaging protocols in the manufacturing plant to ensure the end product exceeds industry standards when received.
  • Consistent Superior Craftsmanship that is hand-tailored and bench made by skilled artisans with relentless attention to detail.
  • Unwavering Commitment To Manufacturing at the same facility the company has owned for 25+ years employing some of the industry's best including multi-generational skilled artisans.
  • Distinguished Custom-Designs of Luxury Furniture, Textiles, Finishes and Details that the Marge Carson brand has been recognized for 75 years.

"Our team is dedicated to continuing the legacy of the Marge Carson brand for generations to come. From original designs to artistry in manufacturing, we focus and thrive on every detail of each piece we create and the level of service we provide," says Janet Linly, CEO of Marge Carson.

ABOUT MARGE CARSON
For 75 years, Marge Carson has been renowned for its timeless luxury home furnishings with masterful craftsmanship. The company's distinguished custom designs of high-end furniture, textiles, finishes, and details are available globally through exclusive interior designers, retailers and design showrooms. The iconic collection includes custom couture, custom upholstery, upholstered beds, occasional furniture, living room, among other options. For more information, please visit www.margecarson.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jessica Prah
Paramount Public Relations
[email protected]
312-953-3257

SOURCE Marge Carson

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.