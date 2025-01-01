Margex Adds RLUSD Stablecoin as Collateral for Trading Crypto Pairs

Margex announces the listing of RLUSD stablecoin on its platform for all users

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex, a cryptocurrency trading platform boasting ultra-convenient and user-friendly copy trading, is excited to announce the listing of RLUSD stablecoin on its platform for all users.

Margex exchange is thrilled to be the first crypto platform to include RLUSD stablecoin as collateral for trading different cryptocurrency pairs. This enables its users to have access to reliable, flexible, and secure trading facilities.

Ripple USD (RLUSD) is a stablecoin designed to provide cross-border payment that is efficient and cost-efficient compared to traditional financial systems when carrying out large transactions. Ripple's new stablecoin (RLUSD) is developed on the XRP ledger and Ethereum network, offering security, deep liquidity for users, and fast transactions as a competitive player in the stablecoin industry.

The Ripple stablecoin (RLUSD) is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar (USD) to gain stability through a collateralization mechanism using dollar deposits, government bonds, and other cash equivalents to ensure reliable and secure digital currency.

Margex Integrates TradingView to Simplify Market Analysis for Users

Margex exchange also integrates the TradingView charting tool on its platform to elevate users' trading experience. This tool enables users to access over 100+ technical indicators, 110+ drawing tools, and 17+ chart types without leaving the Margex platform.

About Margex

Margex is a boutique cryptocurrency exchange established in 2019, providing users access to a safe, powerful, and convenient copy trading platform. Margex copy trading makes trading simple yet effective for traders of any experience level. Users of all types can earn a return on their equity by replicating the trades of professional traders with no experience required, while skilled traders can earn income by allowing other users to copy successful strategies.

With a minimum deposit of $10, traders can access all of Margex's copy trading functionality, as it remains the most user-friendly platform in the crypto industry.

