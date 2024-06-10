Margex Announces $5 Million BOME Airdrop For High Trading Volume Ends June 17

Margex announced BOME airdrop

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex, a cryptocurrency trading platform boasting ultra-convenient and user-friendly copy trading, is thrilled to announce a $5 million airdrop of Bome (BOME) tokens to its high-volume users.

Margex users have the chance to share a $5 million Bome (BOME) memecoin airdrop that ends on June 17, 2024. Users with high trading volume from now until June 17 can earn rewards from the Bome (BOME) memecoin airdrop and claim them instantly.

Bome (BOME), also known as Book of Meme, remains an exciting memecoin project with huge utility potential. As a Non-fungible memecoin token (NFT), it aims to revolutionize the memecoin culture of the cryptocurrency space.

Terms & Conditions Of Bome (BOME) Airdrop Claim:

Sign in On Margex or Login for existing users

Trade actively on Margex up to June 17, 2024

Claim airdrop at the end of Bome (BOME) airdrop frenzy

Eligibility to earn and claim Bome (BOME) memecoin airdrop instantly awarded to Margex users who actively participate up to June 17, 2024, is as follows:

Trading volume:

$100,000 - $10 in BOME tokens

$250,000 - $20 in BOME tokens

$500,000 - $30 in BOME tokens

$1M - $50 in BOME in tokens

$5M - $250 in BOME tokens

$10M - $500 in BOME tokens

$25M - $1,500 in BOME tokens

$50M - $3,000 in BOME tokens

$100M - $5,000 in BOME tokens

At the end of Bome (BOME) airdrop active period of June 17, 2024, all trading volumes for active Margex users.

About Margex

Margex is a boutique cryptocurrency exchange established in 2019, providing users access to a safe, powerful, and convenient copy trading platform. Margex copy trading makes trading simple yet effective for traders of any experience level. Users of all types can earn a return on their equity by replicating the trades of professional traders with no experience required, while skilled traders can earn income by allowing other users to copy successful strategies.

With a minimum deposit of $10, traders can access all of Margex's copy trading functionality, as it remains the most user-friendly platform in the crypto industry.

