Margex Announces New $5,000,000 Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Airdrop For Users

Margex Exchange announced new airdrop

VICTORIA, SEYCHELLES, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex, a cryptocurrency trading platform boasting ultra-convenient and user-friendly copy trading, is excited to announce a $5 million airdrop of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) tokens to its high-volume users.

Margex is offering its users the opportunity to claim $5 million Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) tokens airdrop from June 24, 12:00 UTC to July 14, 12:00 UTC 2024. Margex existing and new users with high trading volume within this period can instantly claim Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) airdrop up to July 21, 2024.

Margex

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a telegram-based game that has swiftly garnered much attention in crypto as users earn many benefits from social clicking. With the Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) airdrop coming to Margex, users can earn up to $5,000 in the incredibly attractive Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) token.

With the Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) token scheduled to be listed in a few weeks, Margex platform gives its users the opportunity to position themselves ahead of the listing.

Terms & Condition Of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Airdrop Claim:

Sign in On Margex or Login for existing users Trade actively on Margex From June 24 , 12:00 UTC to July 14 , 12:00 UTC 2024 Claim Hamster Kombat (HMSTR)

To earn Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) airdrop on the Margex platform users needs to meet the following trading volume criteria;

$100,000 - $10 in Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) tokens

$250,000 - $20 in Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) tokens

$500,000 - $30 in Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) tokens

$1M - $50 in Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) in tokens

$5M - $250 in Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) tokens

$10M - $500 in Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) tokens

$25M - $1,500 in Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) tokens

$50M - $3,000 in Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) tokens

$100M - $5,000 in Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) tokens

About Margex

Margex is a boutique cryptocurrency exchange established in 2019, providing users access to a safe, powerful, and convenient copy trading platform. Margex copy trading makes trading simple yet effective for traders of any experience level. Users of all types can earn a return on their equity by replicating the trades of professional traders with no experience required, while skilled traders can earn income by allowing other users to copy successful strategies.

With a minimum deposit of $10, traders can access all of Margex's copy trading functionality, as it remains the most user-friendly platform in the crypto industry.

Follow Margex on Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, Discord, and YouTube, or join the Margex team.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Margex