Margex Expands Trading Options with Addition of Four New USDT Pairs

Margex introduces Algorand, Injective, Render, and Bonk trading pairs to USDT

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex, a cryptocurrency trading platform boasting ultra-convenient and user-friendly copy trading, is excited to announce the addition of four new trading pairs to USDT: Algorand (ALGO/USDT), Injective (INJ/USDT), Render (RNDR/USDT), and Bonk (BONK/USDT).

These new listings offer Margex users expanded opportunities for diversification and trading strategies within the stable USDT ecosystem. With the inclusion of these prominent tokens, Margex continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing a diverse range of assets to its global user base.

New Trading Pairs and Full Platform Upgrade

Alongside the introduction of these new trading pairs, Margex is proud to announce a comprehensive platform upgrade.

This upgrade includes the implementation of a zero-fee converter and a platform redesign, both of which are already available to users. Additionally, Margex is preparing to unveil an easy-to-use and secure crypto wallet, further enhancing trading experiences for its users.

About Margex

Margex is a boutique cryptocurrency exchange established in 2019, providing users access to a safe, powerful, and convenient copy trading platform. Margex copy trading makes trading simple yet effective for traders of any experience level. Users of all types can earn a return on their equity by replicating the trades of professional traders with no experience required, while skilled traders can earn income by allowing other users to copy successful strategies.

With a minimum deposit of $10, traders can access all of Margex's copy trading functionality, as it remains the most user-friendly platform in the crypto industry.

