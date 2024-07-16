Margex Extends $5,000,000 Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Airdrop to July 28

Margex extends Hamster Combat airdrop

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex, a cryptocurrency trading platform boasting ultra-convenient and user-friendly copy trading, is excited to extend its $5 million airdrop campaign of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) tokens to July 28th, 2024.

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a much talked about telegram-based game airdrop that continues to rave with high potential as a tap-to-earn game token for many cryptocurrency participants.

Due to high demands from Margex users to extend the Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) airdrop campaign, Margex has decided to extend the airdrop campaign to July 28, 12:00 UTC 2024, to allow more high-volume users to participate and stand a chance to earn up to $5,000 Hamster Kombat (HMSTR).

Terms & Conditions of Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Airdrop Claim:

Sign in on Margex or Login for existing users

Trade actively on Margex with high volume up to July 28, 12:00 UTC 2024

Claim Hamster Kombat (HMSTR)

To earn Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) airdrop on the Margex platform users needs to meet the following high-volume trading criteria:

$100,000 - $10 in Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) tokens

$250,000 - $20 in Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) tokens

$500,000 - $30 in Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) tokens

$1M - $50 in Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) in tokens

$5M - $250 in Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) tokens

$10M - $500 in Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) tokens

$25M - $1,500 in Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) tokens

$50M - $3,000 in Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) tokens

$100M - $5,000 in Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) tokens

About Margex

Margex is a boutique cryptocurrency exchange established in 2019, providing users access to a safe, powerful, and convenient copy trading platform. Margex copy trading makes trading simple yet effective for traders of any experience level. Users of all types can earn a return on their equity by replicating the trades of professional traders with no experience required, while skilled traders can earn income by allowing other users to copy successful strategies.

With a minimum deposit of $10, traders can access all of Margex's copy trading functionality, as it remains the most user-friendly platform in the crypto industry.

