Margex Fully Supports Arbitrum Airdrop and Adds Arbitrum Deposits and Withdrawals to the Platform

Margex becomes one of the first crypto trading platforms to support Arbitrum's Airdrop, offering deposits and withdrawals of ARB tokens. To mark this significant event, Margex is giving a 20% bonus to all ARB deposits.

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform, is pleased to announce its full support for the Arbitrum airdrop - ARB tokens and the addition of Arbitrum deposits and withdrawals to its platform. Margex users and other traders who were lucky enough to receive the airdrop will now be able to deposit their tokens on Margex and use them for trading with leverage up to x100.

Arbitrum is a layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum that enables fast and low-cost transactions. The platform has gained a lot of attention in the crypto community due to its ability to handle large volumes of transactions while maintaining the security and decentralization of the Ethereum network.

Margex is excited to add support for the Arbitrum network and provide its users with the opportunity to trade with leverage using their Arbitrum tokens. This move is part of Margex's ongoing efforts to support the latest developments in the blockchain space and provide its users with access to the latest trading opportunities.

"We are delighted to support the Arbitrum network and enable our users to trade with leverage using their Arbitrum tokens," said a spokesperson for Margex. "We believe that the Arbitrum network has the potential to transform the crypto industry, and we are excited to be a part of its growth."

To celebrate this event, Margex is also offering a bonus code - ARBITRUM to all users that will give them an extra 20% bonus on their deposits. This bonus can be used for trading on the platform, providing users with even more opportunities to profit from trading with up to x100 leverage.

Margex is a boutique cryptocurrency exchange, established in 2019, providing its users with a safe, secure, and user-friendly platform offering robust trading instruments, with up to 100x leverage on 30+ crypto trading pairs in the likes of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Uniswap, and now Toncoin. Margex is trusted by the trading community, with a rapidly-growing loyal user base.

