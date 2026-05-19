Margex Unveils Comprehensive Ecosystem Overhaul: Uniting 'All-Weather' Gold Collateral, Rewards Hub, and $3,000,000 Sui Network Incentive

The platform's new infrastructure addresses global market volatility by allowing traders to maintain asset reserves in tokenized gold while capturing growth via a landmark multi-million dollar liquidity event.

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Margex, a specialized digital asset trading platform powered by proprietary MP Shield™ technology, has officially rolled out a unified ecosystem upgrade. Designed to meet the growing demand for portfolio resilience in a shifting global economy, the platform has seamlessly integrated tokenized safe-havens, privacy-centric assets, and a new performance framework, backed by an active $3,000,000 SUI liquidity incentive.

The 'All-Weather' Architecture: Gold and Privacy Collateral

Margex

Aligning with the absolute diversification principles championed by macro investors like Ray Dalio, Margex has expanded its specialized collateral options. Traders can now secure their underlying capital base using Tether Gold (XAUt) and Paxos Gold (PAXG), alongside privacy-oriented assets like Monero (XMR). This structural upgrade allows market participants to maintain exposure to inflation-resistant, sovereign assets while simultaneously deploying that capital to capture growth opportunities.

"This ecosystem overhaul unites gold collateral and the Sui campaign, equipping global traders with professional-grade tools built for true portfolio resilience," stated the Margex team.

The Infrastructure: The Margex Rewards Hub

Central to this ecosystem overhaul is the official launch of the Margex Rewards Hub. Moving away from standard retail trading bonuses, the Hub introduces a professional-tier, merit-based environment. It serves as the platform's permanent incentive layer, utilizing a structured progression framework that rewards consistent trading discipline, volume milestones, and active market engagement.

The Catalyst: Active $3,000,000 SUI Campaign

To celebrate this new architecture, Margex is currently hosting its largest campaign of the quarter—a $3,000,000 SUI ecosystem incentive, marking the third anniversary of the SUI network mainnet.

The trading window is actively open through June 3 at 23:59 UTC. Self-directed traders can qualify for individual allocations worth up to $2,000 by maintaining active positions across any of the platform's 50+ pairs.

About Margex

Established in 2019, Margex is a specialized boutique digital asset trading platform known for its professional-tier infrastructure and secure execution environment. By bridging the gap between traditional safe-havens like tokenized gold and modern digital asset agility, Margex empowers the global investor to build resilient, diversified portfolios protected by industry-leading manipulation-prevention technology.

Users can follow Margex on Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, Discord, and YouTube, or join the Margex team.

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SOURCE Margex