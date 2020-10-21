Margie Alfonso Challenges Candidates to Disavow ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Margie Alfonso the Republican candidate for Oklahoma House District 79 in an effort to be transparent to the voting public wants to provide the following clarifications:

Margie Alfonso wants voters to know that she calls for an end to the violence perpetrated by ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter if we are to preserve our Constitution and way of life:





As patriotic Oklahomans we must unite and re-affirm that we are a Constitutional Republic that values, Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. Revolution, murder, and violence have no place in our democracy. In research regarding opponent Melissa Provenzano (D), Alfonso reports NOT coming across any condemnation by Provenzano of ANTIFA or Black Lives Matter. The Republican Alfonso wants Democrat Melissa Provenzano to join her in the unequivocal condemnation of the Domestic Terrorist Group ANTIFA and the Marxist political party "Black Lives Matter."

Alfonso condemns the Domestic Terrorist Group ANTIFA:

President Trump has designated ANTIFA as a "Domestic Terrorist Group" and Alfonso condemns without reservation the illegal, hateful, un-American, violent actions of ANTIFA Over the past five months this group decimated American Communities, threatened citizens, burned down businesses, caused millions of dollars of damage and the loss of innocent lives

Additionally, Alfonso condemns the Marxist Political Group "Black Lives Matter":

While she supports peaceful protests, she condemns without reservation the self-admittedly Marxist political group "Black Lives Matter," who's own website [until very recently] boasted of its goals to destroy the nuclear family and praised Marxism, and the violence, destruction and death which this group has wrought across our nation.

Alfonso's opponent Melissa Provenzano HAS NOT addressed these subjects:

- Has Melissa Provenzano (D) Condemned ANTIFA?

The Democratic opponent has NOT directly and specifically condemned the illegal, hateful, unamerican and violent actions of the Domestic Terrorist Group, ANTIFA.

- Has Melissa Provenzano (D) Condemned "BLM"?

In Alfonso's research she was unable to find one instance in which her Democratic opponent has directly and specifically condemned the illegal, hateful, unamerican and violent actions of the Marxist political group "Black Lives Matter."

Alfonso's hope is that Melissa Provenzano (D) will condemn these organizations that have created such division in our country.

