Margie Thomas Joins Auctus Search Partners, LLC

Executive Recruitment: Technology executive recruitment of all job roles within the technology sector including but not limited to Digital Marketing, Software Sales and Customer Success, IoT Product Management and IT Support.

Most recently, Margie has successfully leveraged her business experience into Executive Recruitment, placing key executives across corporations within the technology sector. Beginning her career in Canada, Margie's career advanced from her initial role as a Software Engineer to culminate as Country COO and Global Vice President while moving through a series of executive roles in Sales, Marketing, Strategy and Operations in the United States, with Hewlett Packard, Cisco and Veritas. Margie lives in California with her husband, enjoying their passion for golf and the great outdoors.

Auctus Search Partners, LLC is a recruitment consultancy firm focused on recruiting, consulting and placing top-tier talent into Investment Banks, Private Equity Firms and their Portfolio Companies.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Hitesh Patel at 877-873-9299 ext. 704, or email [email protected].

SOURCE Auctus Search Partners, LLC