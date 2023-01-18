MarginEdge Joins Toast Partner Ecosystem

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MarginEdge is excited to announce it has joined the Toast Partner Ecosystem. This integration will allow Toast restaurants to have another direct connection for daily sales and labor data and product mix information.

MarginEdge restaurant management system automates tedious processes, connecting Toast to a restaurant's accounting system and helps to streamline key activities like inventory, bill pay and ordering.

Toast is a cloud-based, all-in-one digital technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. It works with integration partners in its Toast Partner Ecosystem , a curated portfolio of more than 180 partners who deliver specialized technology and services to help restaurant operators increase sales, engage guests and keep employees happy.

"We are thrilled to welcome MarginEdge to the Toast Partner Ecosystem, and delighted to offer our customers an additional robust sales, accounting, inventory connection through this relationship" says Keith Corbin, Senior Director, Business Development from Toast. "By integrating with MarginEdge, restaurants now have another source for real-time information and insights to make critical business decisions quickly and seamlessly with Toast. It will allow them to make the business adjustments that they need all while doing what they love - excite and delight their guests."

This integration will allow restaurant owners and operators to streamline processes and reduce the time it takes to complete their back-office paperwork. This allows them to make immediate data-driven decisions to optimize their bottom line. This integration also features daily sales reports that can be exported to any integrated accounting system, product mix analysis to analyze a restaurant's menu, labor data and daily profit and loss data.

"This integration allows us to further our mission of providing tools and technology for operators to strengthen their businesses and navigate the ever-changing complexity of the restaurant industry," said Bo Davis, CEO of MarginEdge. "We could not be more excited to join Toast's partner ecosystem and look forward to better empowering restaurant operators together."

About Margin Edge

MarginEdge's mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can focus on the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. The platform offers market-leading invoice processing, inventory management, recipe analysis, budgeting, performance tracking and supplier bill payment capabilities. Founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit marginedge.com .

