MarginEdge, Leading Restaurant Management Platform Secures $18 Million in Series B Funding

The pandemic accelerated tech adoption across the industry as restaurant operators were faced with a rapidly changing marketplace, labor shortages and a disrupted supply chain. Putting best-in-class tools and technology in the hands of restaurant owners has always been central to the MarginEdge mission - and as operators increasingly rely on technology to help navigate difficult terrain, MarginEdge has emerged a clear leader.

Bo Davis, CEO and Co-Founder says, "As a restaurant owner myself, the goal with MarginEdge has always been simple – to help operators succeed – and this was never truer than through the insanity of the pandemic. We feel deeply privileged to partner with operators across the country to help them run their business more efficiently and profitably. This funding will allow us to reach more restaurateurs, enhance our platform and exponentially grow our impact within the industry that so many of our team call home."

For the past six years MarginEdge focused on arming restaurant operators with technology to empower their businesses. The digitization of historically time-consuming back-office paperwork practices and real-time data have helped restaurateurs manage their business more profitably.

As a testament to their product and impact, MarginEdge recovered to pre-pandemic growth in September of 2020 and is on track to end 2021 with over 200% growth year-over-year. With well over 3 million invoices processed and $4 billion in annual sales from their clients, MarginEdge continues to make their mark in the restaurant tech space.

Their rapid growth and resiliency through the pandemic and the subsequent enthusiasm for this oversubscribed round serve as strong signals of MarginEdge's position and service in the industry.

Orhan Gazelle, Principal at Schooner Capital shared, "What struck our team about MarginEdge was not just their rapid growth and market position, but the deeply held culture of service to the industry. Everything they do comes from an authentic, service-driven mindset which has created a product that is an honest and empathetic response to the needs of their customers."

Aside from Schooner who led the round, this funding is composed completely of enthusiastic repeat investors, bringing MarginEdge's funding to date to over $35 million. Today, MarginEdge services over 2,400 independent restaurants in 47 states with a team of over 300 people in five countries and 29 states.

About MarginEdge

MarginEdge's mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can focus on the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. Based in Fairfax, VA and founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit www.marginedge.com .

