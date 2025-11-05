MarginEdge Named an Inc. 2025 Power Partner for Helping Restaurants Run Smarter

The annual list recognizes the B2B companies driving real growth and impact for their clients

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MarginEdge, the leading restaurant management and bill payment platform, has been recognized by the Inc. 2025 Power Partner Awards – recognizing the top B2B organizations that move the needle for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Each year, Inc. celebrates the companies that go above and beyond delivering products or services but build long-lasting partnerships that play a defining role in their clients' successes. Out of hundreds of applicants, MarginEdge stood out for its deep connection to the hospitality industry and its proven record of helping restaurant operators and their accountants streamline operations, boost margins and make smarter, data-driven decisions.

What sets MarginEdge apart in the restaurant technology industry is that hospitality is baked into its DNA. More than 70% of its U.S.-based team has worked in restaurants. From GMs to chefs to operators, this shared experience drives the company's mission to solve the challenges its team has personally faced behind the line.

"Running restaurants taught us how hard this business can be – and how powerful it is when someone has your back," said Bo Davis, CEO and co-founder of MarginEdge. "Being recognized as an Inc. Power Partner means a lot to us because it comes from our clients – the folks we support every day – and it tells us that we're solving the right problems the right way."

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners – the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and their entrepreneurs," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers – they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

MarginEdge was founded by and for restaurant operators with a mission to reduce the burden of back-office work, empowering them to focus on delivering exceptional hospitality. Today, more than 10,000 restaurants across the U.S. and Canada use the platform to automate invoice processing, track daily P&L, and gain predictive insights into purchasing and profitability. With a customer satisfaction rating of just over 95%, MarginEdge embodies the kind of impactful partner Inc. set out to honor with this program.

This accolade comes as the company has had an incredible year of growth, including the celebration of its 10-year anniversary, the additions of its chief financial and chief revenu e officers, and the successful launch of its AI-powered sales forecasting tool that gives operators more accurate insight into planning for the future.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards .

