MarginEdge Named One of America's Fastest Growing Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

The Leading Restaurant Management Platform Ranked Among the Top Twenty Percent of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the Prestigious Annual List

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MarginEdge , the leading restaurant management platform, today announced it has been named one of America's Fastest Growing Companies by Inc., receiving a ranking of 1051 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 annual list. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

MarginEdge founders (left to right): Brian Mills, Bo Davis, and Roy Phillips.

"MarginEdge is thrilled to be a part of the 2022 Inc. 5000 list." said Bo Davis, CEO of MarginEdge. "Thanks to the incredible hard work of our team and support from clients who believe in us and our product, we have been able to grow and really thrive over the last year. Making it onto this list for those accomplishments is an honor and we are elated our team is getting the recognition it deserves."

As a team built by former and current restaurant operators, part of MarginEdge's mission is to bring operators the same energy, attention to detail, and passion they bring to their guests. Their culture is deeply rooted in service, partially because that's where so many of their team came from, but also because they believe it is the right way to run a business. MarginEdge designs their software with profound empathy for the complexity of running a restaurant, and the goal of making the magic just a little easier for operators by taking the complex back-office tasks off their plate, empowering them with real-time data.

"Running a restaurant has always been hard work, but the last few years have made it even more difficult. As operators ourselves, we're proud our company and product supports restaurateurs, helping them stay agile and navigate the uncertainty with real-time data available at their fingertips. We look forward to continued growth and the opportunity to help even more restaurants succeed in our ever-changing landscape," said Davis.

In addition to the 2022 Inc. 5000, MarginEdge was recognized as a top workplace by the Washington Post in both 2021 and 2022, and by the Washington Business Journal in 2022. They recently were named a Red Hot company by DCA Live for 2022, and boast a 4.9 rating on both Glassdoor and Capterra.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results for the 2022 Inc. 5000 can be found here .

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About MarginEdge

MarginEdge's mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can focus on the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. Based in Fairfax, VA and founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit www.marginedge.com.

