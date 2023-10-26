Margo Caribe, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Margo Caribe, Inc. (OTC SYMBOL: MRGO) (Margo), a market leader in the home and garden segment, today announced operating results of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Margo Outdoor Living, Inc. for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The Company reported unaudited results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, that included net sales of $9.8 million, 3 percent lower than the same quarter last year and net income of approximately $895 thousand, 285 percent higher than the prior year. Unaudited results for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, included net sales of $36.4 million, down 10 percent from the prior year and pre-tax income of approximately $7.9 million, a 26 percent improvement compared to the same period last year.

"Overall, we were pleased with our performance in the third quarter," said Michael Spector, president, and CEO. "We saw an improving sales trend during the third quarter, but sales this year remain under pressure from our customer's inventory realignment, inflation influenced pricing and softening demand for consumer discretionary spending in our segment. We were able to post a significant lift in operating income through higher product margins and reducing operating expenses."

Mr. Spector added, "We are making good progress with strategic initiatives to diversify our product offering and expand our international supplier network. We see specific niche opportunities in the pottery, tile and commodity rock segments that will contribute solid top-line growth with improved margins."

Highlights for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Revenue was $9.8 million for the three-month period ending September 30, 2023 , down 3 percent from the same period in the prior year. For the nine-month period, revenue totaled $36.4 million , down 10.3 percent compared to the prior year.





for the three-month period ending , down 3 percent from the same period in the prior year. For the nine-month period, revenue totaled , down 10.3 percent compared to the prior year. Net income for the three-month period was $895 thousand , an increase of $662 thousand or 285 percent from the same period last year and $6.0 million for the nine-month period, up 23.6 percent from the prior year.





, an increase of or 285 percent from the same period last year and for the nine-month period, up 23.6 percent from the prior year. Pre-tax income improved 26.5 percent, or $1.7 million , for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023 , compared to the prior year, driven primarily by a 7.4 percentage point improvement in gross margin and a 5.7 percent decrease in operating expenses.





, for the nine-month period ended , compared to the prior year, driven primarily by a 7.4 percentage point improvement in gross margin and a 5.7 percent decrease in operating expenses. Cash flow has remained strong through the third quarter 2023. Cash balances ended the quarter at $8.0 million , up 26 percent from the same period last year and 47 percent higher from year-end 2022.





, up 26 percent from the same period last year and 47 percent higher from year-end 2022. Debt, including related party notes, ended the second quarter at $3.7 million , down 37 percent or $2.2 million from the same period last year.





, down 37 percent or from the same period last year. The company ended the third quarter with access to approximately $15 million in liquidity consisting of $7.2 million in asset-based lending credit availability, based on advance rates on accounts receivable and inventory and approximately $7.7 million in uncommitted cash.

Margo Outdoor Living, Inc.



Condensed Balance Sheet



(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Margo Caribe, Inc.)



Statements of Operations and Retained Earnings









In Thousands September 30,

2023 2022

Unaudited Unaudited Assets



Cash $8,002 $6,355 Accounts receivable, net $3,817 $4,632 Inventories, net $5,805 $5,311 Prepaid expenses $535 $1,965 Other $2,130 $201 Total Current Assets $20,290 $18,465





Property and equipment, net $6,720 $7,900 Right-of-Use Assets, operating leases $12,097 $13,032 Total Assets $39,107 $39,397





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Accounts payable $535 $600 Deferred tax liability $466 $704 Revolving line-of-credit $0 $0 Debt $1,721 $3,666 Note payable to related parties $1,970 $2,179 Operating lease liabilities $13,381 $14,536 Other -$1,996 $236 Total Liabilities $16,077 $21,921





Total Stockholders' Equity $23,030 $17,475





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $39,107 $39,397

Margo Outdoor Living, Inc.











Statements of Income











(A wholly-owned subsidiary of Margo Caribe, Inc.)











Statements of Operations and Retained Earnings







































In thousands except per share data

Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2023 2022

2023 2022



Unaudited Unaudited

Unaudited Unaudited Revenues











Distribution and eCommerce

$ 32,390 $ 36,663

$ 9,089 $ 9,324 Manufacturing

3,989 3,904

758 $ 833 Total Revenue

36,379 40,567

9,848 10,156













Cost of Sales

21,322 26,769

6,297 7,255 Gross Profit (Loss)

15,057 13,798

3,551 2,901 Operating expenses

6,826 7,240

2,265 2,494 Income (Loss) from Operations

8,231 6,558

1,286 407













Interest income (expense)

(309) (296)

(104) (108)













Income (Loss) Before Income Tax

7,922 6,261

1,182 299 Income Tax Benefit (Provision)

(1,925) (1,408)

(287) (67) Net Income (Loss)

5,997 4,853

895 232













Earnings per common share

$ 1.24 $ 1.21

$ 0.19 $ 0.06



About Margo Caribe, Inc.

Margo Caribe, Inc. through its subsidiary Margo Outdoor Living, Inc. (MOL). has benefited by building key relationships with the largest big-box retailers in its industry segment. Its focus on product development, world-wide supplier sourcing, cost-effective logistics and state-of-the-art automation has contributed to its success in growing both top and bottom-line results. MOL offers a wide range of products in the lawn and garden segment. This includes sales of landscaping pebbles, mulch, glass, pottery and tile products. The Company's customer base is predominantly big-box retailers but also sells products directly to consumers through the eCommerce sales channel.

MOL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Margo Caribe, Inc., a Puerto Rico entity. Effective December 22, 2020, MOL converted from a Florida corporation to a Delaware corporation and changed its name from Margo State Line, Inc. to Margo Outdoor Living, Inc.

SOURCE Margo Caribe, Inc.