Margo Myers Communications Focuses on Executive Coaching, Communications Consulting

SEATTLE, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating nine years in business, Margo Myers, Principal at Margo Myers Communications, is focusing on providing customized executive coaching to leaders and senior managers, as well as facilitating corporate workshops to develop more effective communication, personal brand and presentation skills.

Margo Myers, Principal, Margo Myers Communications

"With my background in TV news and communications, I've had the opportunity to work with leaders in various industries, helping them develop a confident presence and powerful delivery," said Myers. "I help clients create effective communication strategies so their voices are heard, their teams become more productive and they achieve greater success."

Myers earned her coaching certification in 2014 from the esteemed Hudson Institute of Coaching in Santa Barbara, CA, and is now working toward her Professional Coach Certification (PCC) from the International Coach Federation (ICF). She attained her Associate Coach Certification (ACC) from the ICF in 2015. Myers also recently completed an additional 60 hours of coach training from Shipley Communications.

"I want to provide people I work with the latest in effective coaching, and continuous learning is one way to do that," said Myers. "When I worked in news, I used to say that 'I read for a living.' I still read for a living, and now it's for my clients' benefit as I learn about new breakthroughs in neuroscience, how we develop new habits, and create effective coaching engagements."

A popular speaker, Myers is often invited to talk to groups and organizations. One of her featured talks, "What do people say about you when you leave the room? How to influence the conversation" helps people define their personal brand and what they want to be known for, leading to increased clarity and focus. Another talk focuses on 'The power of executive presence' and how to grow your confidence, expand your influence and earn your next promotion. "People are always looking for an edge when it comes to presenting themselves in the best possible way," said Myers. "These talks are designed to do just that."

With the dedicated team from Fingerprint Marketing and CEO Pia Larson, Myers recently launched a new website at www.margomyers.com to showcase the services the company provides to clients, whether they are individuals or corporations. The site features information about coaching, services, blog posts, and how to connect with Myers for those interested in learning more.

About Margo Myers: Executive Coach and Communications Consultant Margo Myers helps high achievers take their place as leaders making big impact. Her zone of genius includes communication and presentation skills, executive presence, and media training. As a former award-winning TV news anchor at KOMO TV and KIRO TV in Seattle, Margo has covered everything from the downfall of General Manuel Noriega in Panama with U.S. Army troops to the WTO riots in Seattle. She's flown with the Navy's Blue Angels, danced with the Seattle Mariners groundskeepers and learned to scuba dive all in search of a good story. Margo graduated with honors from Washington State University, with a Journalism degree from the Murrow College of Communication. She has also served in leadership positions on several boards, including the Seafair Board of Directors, and the WSU Foundation Board of Trustees.

