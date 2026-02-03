Margot Black Releases Third Book, "How to Be Your Own Fairy Godmother and Make Your Life Come True"

New guide provides a modern roadmap for dreamers ready to trade fairy tales for real-world results

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning publicist, communications strategist, and bestselling author Margot Black today announced the release of her third book, How to Be Your Own Fairy Godmother and Make Your Life Come True, an inspiring and practical guide designed to help readers stop waiting for permission and start creating the lives they truly want.

At a time when the world feels increasingly uncertain, Black's newest book offers readers something deeply needed: hope paired with structure. Known for helping entrepreneurs, creatives, and organizations turn big ideas into real-world success through her firm Black Ink PR, Black now turns that expertise inward, sharing the same frameworks she has used for more than 15 years to help others bring their visions to life.

How to Be Your Own Fairy Godmother and Make Your Life Come True is Black's most personal work to date. Originally written as a note to her teenage son as he prepared to graduate high school, the book is infused with warmth, humor, and love. Brightly colored and interactive, it includes exercises that encourage readers to identify and use their own "magic wands" — practical tools like lists, focus, responsibility, and creative courage — to move from wishing to doing.

"We all have dreams, but very few of us are taught how to turn them into action," said Black. "This book is about stepping out of the waiting line, letting go of fairy tale myths, and realizing you already have what you need to build a meaningful, fulfilling life, one intentional step at a time."

With wit and clarity, Black dismantles the idea that success arrives through luck or rescue, instead guiding readers through essential principles such as self-empowerment, time management, partnership, and accountability. The result is a no-nonsense yet uplifting plan for anyone feeling stuck, overwhelmed, or unsure where to begin.

Early praise for the book has been enthusiastic, building on the success of Black's previous titles, which became Amazon bestsellers. Judy Carter, author of The New Comedy Bible, shared glowing feedback:

"Margot Black was my Fairy Godmother before she even wrote this book. As the PR wizard behind my first book, she didn't just launch my career—she practically bibbidi-bobbidi-boo'd it into existence. Now she's bottled that magic for everyone."

As both a seasoned publicist and accomplished author, Black brings a rare dual perspective to her work. Her writing has been widely published, and she maintains an active portfolio through platforms such as www.margotblack.com and www.blackinktravelwriting.com.

How to Be Your Own Fairy Godmother and Make Your Life Come True is available now on Amazon. For more information, visit www.margotblack.com or www.blackinkpr.com. You can also connect with Black on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Margot Black is a publicity expert, communications strategist, and storyteller who has spent over 15 years helping people and brands shine as the founder of Black Ink PR, an award-winning boutique public relations, marketing, and social media agency with clients spanning from New York to Los Angeles and across the globe. Known for its white-glove service and results-driven campaigns, the agency has earned multiple honors, including PRSA Prism Awards, "Best in Show" for Excellence in Public Relations, and national copywriting awards. Black is the author of Life's a Pitch, Where's My Award? and How to Be Your Own Fairy Godmother and Make Your Life Come True. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband, son, and dog, Bingo, and believes happily ever is best lived in comfortable, stylish shoes rather than glass slippers.

