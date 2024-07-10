Margret Hardardottir joins Argosy Real Estate Partners' Investor Relations Team

WAYNE, Pa., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Real Estate Partners is pleased to announce the addition of Margret Hardardottir as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Based in Argosy's San Francisco office, Ms. Hardardottir will be responsible for fundraising, investor relations and marketing communications.

Margret Hardardottir, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Ms. Hardardottir joins Argosy from Lateral Investment Management, a lower middle market focused private equity firm, where she had the role of Managing Director and was responsible for fundraising and investor relations. Prior to that, Margret was Managing Director of Investor Relations and Fundraising at Drever Capital Management, a multifamily real estate private equity firm. Margret began her career at Bainbridge Capital as an M&A Analyst. She has the distinction of currently serving as the first woman elected to Chair of the Board for the Icelandic-American Chamber of Commerce.

"Margret's expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow our investor base in the United States and Europe," adds David Butler, Co-CEO & Managing Partner of Argosy Real Estate Partners. "Margret brings a wealth of experience to our team and we are excited to see her assist with expanding our outreach to institutional investors."

"I am thrilled to join Argosy Real Estate Partners. Argosy has a consistent long-term track record and a well-executed strategy of acquiring and developing a diversified portfolio of real estate assets in the lower middle market " adds Margret. "Argosy is an experienced distressed investor and has done an excellent job navigating multiple market cycles. I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with Argosy's existing investors and look forward to working to expand its investor base going forward."

Argosy Real Estate Partners (AREP) specializes in opportunistic, value-add, core plus, and Opportunity Zone real estate investments in the lower middle market. AREP invests in joint ventures with operating partners who possess substantial market knowledge and a demonstrated track record. AREP is headquartered in Wayne (Philadelphia area) with additional offices in Denver and San Francisco. AREP currently has approximately $3.5 billion of gross real estate assets under management. AREP currently manages ten fully discretionary, commingled real estate funds on behalf of pension funds, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, global wealth management firms, registered investor advisors, and high net worth investors in the United States, Europe and Asia.

To learn more, please visit argosyrep.com.

Related Links

http://argosyrep.com/

Contact information:

Margret Hardardottir, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

[email protected]

415.484.1381

SOURCE Argosy Real Estate Partners