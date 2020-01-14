Margulies Hoelzli Architecture Partners with TGE Construction; Announces Management Team Expansion; Launches New Website

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Margulies Hoelzli Architecture announced today a partnership with TGE Construction which will expand the firm's work into Top DownSM construction projects and announced the addition of Margaret P. Chiou to its senior management team.

MHA has partnered with TGE Construction to provide architectural design services for development projects nationwide that implement TGE's innovative method of delivering mid and high rise buildings. Top DownSM type construction flips traditional ground-up construction on its head by constructing entire floor plates at ground level before lifting into place. MHA will work with TGE on developing solutions for residential, hospitality and mixed-use projects that utilize the TGE approach while maximizing efficiency and return-on-investment.

TGE Construction was founded by structural engineer and industry pioneer Dr. Charles H. Thornton, along with Jeffrey Grillo and Daniel Esparza, based upon Dr. Thornton's Top DownSM technology platform and building approach. The senior staff at MHA have worked with Dr. Thornton for more than 25 years, initially at Thornton Tomasetti, and subsequently on joint projects that leverage both firms' expertise.

In addition, MHA announced today that Margaret Prestwood Chiou, P.E., has joined the firm as a Project Executive. Ms. Chiou began her career at Thornton Tomasetti in 1999 and launched her independent forensic consulting firm in 2011. She is a graduate of Duke University's Pratt School of Engineering with expertise in a wide range of project sectors, from advanced technology to manufacturing to residential. In her role at MHA, Ms. Chiou will join the senior management team and will be responsible for leading the firm's investigative and forensic practice sectors.

"I am proud to be working with Matthew Hoelzli and Daniel Margulies again, and delighted to join the team of professionals at MHA," said Ms. Chiou.

The firm's announcement was made in conjunction with the launch of MHA's new website, www.margulieshoelzli.com.

About Margulies Hoelzli Architecture:

Margulies Hoelzli Architecture is a full-service architecture firm with a design approach, project management skills and an interdisciplinary teamwork structure that deliver solutions. Established in 2006, the New York-based firm has masterfully designed and executed building projects in excess of 30 million square feet within the U.S. and abroad. MHA has expertise in a variety of sectors and offers clients its services at all stages of project development.

