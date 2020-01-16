Margulies Perruzzi Designs Award-Winning Patient Experience for Home Base Veteran and Family Care Center

Founded in 2009, Home Base is dedicated to healing the invisible wounds, such as traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress, and related mental health conditions, for veterans, service members, and their families through world-class clinical care, wellness, education, and research. Home Base's touted "National Center of Excellence" reflects a powerful, national shift in the delivery of clinical care and design for the patient experience.

"Home Base is the first and largest private-sector clinic in the nation devoted to helping at-risk veterans and military families regain the lives they once had. Our new home allows us to finally match the top quality of care at Home Base with the space and environment that surrounds it," said Home Base Executive Director Brigadier General (ret.) Jack Hammond. "As our design partner, MP collaborated with us through an evolutionary process of discovery to create this new center, enabling us to scale our innovative and effective approach to mental health and brain injury care for more veterans, service members, and their families."

