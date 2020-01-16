Margulies Perruzzi Designs Award-Winning Patient Experience for Home Base Veteran and Family Care Center
Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program is first and largest private-sector clinic in the nation with reimagined and responsive design
Jan 16, 2020, 10:12 ET
BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Margulies Perruzzi (MP), one of New England's most innovative architectural and interior design firms, today announced that its high performance clinical workplace design for the Home Base Veteran and Family Care Center has been honored with awards from CoreNet Global New England and IFMA Boston. Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program, received the CoreNet Global New England 2019 Award of Excellence, Best New Small Workplace and the IFMA Boston 2019 Best Practice Award of Excellence, Medium Project. A video of the Home Base project can be viewed here.
Completed in 2018, Home Base's new 26,422 SF facility in Charlestown, Mass. doubles the organization's program capacity and delivers a broad range of key innovations to its facility design, providing the space and resources needed to significantly enhance the mental healthcare and support services provided to U.S. service members, veterans, and their families dealing with "invisible wounds." The new facility also combines wellness, nutrition and fitness into a first-of-its-kind brain health center.
Founded in 2009, Home Base is dedicated to healing the invisible wounds, such as traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress, and related mental health conditions, for veterans, service members, and their families through world-class clinical care, wellness, education, and research. Home Base's touted "National Center of Excellence" reflects a powerful, national shift in the delivery of clinical care and design for the patient experience.
"Home Base is the first and largest private-sector clinic in the nation devoted to helping at-risk veterans and military families regain the lives they once had. Our new home allows us to finally match the top quality of care at Home Base with the space and environment that surrounds it," said Home Base Executive Director Brigadier General (ret.) Jack Hammond. "As our design partner, MP collaborated with us through an evolutionary process of discovery to create this new center, enabling us to scale our innovative and effective approach to mental health and brain injury care for more veterans, service members, and their families."
About Margulies Perruzzi
As one of New England's top architectural and interior design firms, Margulies Perruzzi (MP) designs Workplace, Health+Science, and Real Estate projects that inspire and nurture human endeavor.
Media Contact:
Susan Shelby
Rhino PR
978.985.4541
MPArchitects@rhinopr.com
SOURCE Margulies Perruzzi
Share this article