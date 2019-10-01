Margulies Perruzzi Expands Science Studio to Meet Growing Demand

As an associate principal, Imran will be responsible for leading the overall direction of the Science Studio, including managing and recruiting staff, overseeing projects, and developing new client relationships. In her role as interior designer, Sarah will provide design, technical detailing, and space planning services from concept development through construction documentation for MP's science clients.

"Boston's life sciences employment growth has not only outpaced overall job growth at a pace of nearly four to one in the last year, but the region has also recorded the largest five-year employment growth out of any top life sciences cluster in the U.S.," said Daniel Perruzzi, Jr., AIA, LEED AP, principal and senior partner at Margulies Perruzzi. "We are excited to welcome Imran and Sarah to our design team. They bring a broad range of skills and experience designing a variety of laboratory, technology, and healthcare projects, and they understand our firm's focus on creating high-quality design and workplace strategies that support our clients' business goals."

Whether they are working on the next drug targeting a life-threatening disease, advancing immunotherapy, designing a new medical device to promote faster healing, science companies are focused on delivering important discoveries designed to improve the quality of life. Offering an integrated approach to design, Margulies Perruzzi's design process parallels the scientific process: gathering data, observing conditions, proposing and testing solutions, and then deploying designs that improve the working environments for employees.

With an inspirational Science portfolio, Margulies Perruzzi specializes in life sciences, medical devices, research and development (R&D), and manufacturing. Margulies Perruzzi has worked with a wide range of industry leaders, including Siemens, Nuvera Fuel Cells, Millipore Sigma, Philips, Metabolix, Boston Scientific, and many others.

As one of New England's top architectural and interior design firms, Margulies Perruzzi (MP) designs Workplace, Healthcare+Science, and Real Estate projects that inspire and nurture human endeavor. More information may be found at https://mparchitectsboston.com.

