Margulies Perruzzi Offers Guidance on How COVID-19 Affects Building Design

In the spring of 2020, Margulies Perruzzi surveyed thousands of industry professionals to gain an understanding of the impact that COVID-19 had on the office environment. This report is being continuously updated to share the current thought leadership on the nature of work and how it is evolving.

The report covers topics such as:

What are the new challenges landlords face?

What will tenants ask of landlords?

How much real estate will tenants look for?

How might amenities change in size?

What new design concepts can separate you from your competition?

What are the new technologies to manage space?

To find out how Margulies Perruzzi can help you and your company as you return to the office, please contact Tim Bailey at (617) 482-3232 or [email protected].

About Margulies Perruzzi

As one of New England's top architectural and interior design firms, Margulies Perruzzi (MP) designs Workplace, Healthcare, Science, and Real Estate projects that inspire and nurture human endeavor. More information may be found at https://mparchitectsboston.com.

Media Contact:

Susan Shelby, FSMPS, CPSM

Rhino PR

978.985.4541

[email protected]

SOURCE Margulies Perruzzi