Margulies Perruzzi's Alison Buckley Earns WELL AP Certification

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Margulies Perruzzi (MP), one of New England's most innovative architectural and interior design firms, announced today that interior designer Alison Buckley, Associate IIDA has earned her WELL Accredited Professional (AP) certification. Developed by Green Building Certification Inc. (GBCI) in collaboration with the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the WELL AP signifies advanced knowledge in human health and wellness in the built environment, and specialization in the WELL Building Standard.

The cutting-edge WELL Building Standard is the leading global rating system and the first to be focused exclusively on the way that buildings, and everything in them, can improve our comfort, drive better choices, and generally enhance, not compromise, our health and wellness. According to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the global wellness economy was a $4.5 trillion market in 2018, with the Workplace Wellness sector representing $48 billion.

"We commend Alison on taking the initiative to pursue the WELL AP exam and we are confident it will help our clients promote wellness in the workplace," said Janet Morra, AIA, LEED AP, principal and partner at Margulies Perruzzi. "The workspace is an important physical asset within which a high degree of ingenuity and productivity is enabled. In 2016, we launched our first Workplace Strategy research, drawing on more than two decades of working with countless companies to help them create the optimal work environment. We are excited to have Alison's expertise in the WELL Building Standard to add to our portfolio of service offerings."

WELL Certified offices are conversation starters with HR professionals and corporate leaders looking to introduce comprehensive wellness values and outputs to their company and culture. WELL Certified offices help employers:

Attract and retain employees, clients and investors

Build brand equity through leadership and innovation

Maximize performance of employees by contributing to increased productivity, reduced absences, and increased job satisfaction/engagement

Promote health and well-being to 100% of employees

Alison earned a Bachelor of Arts in Art Education from Elmira College and a Master of Arts in Interior Architecture from NESAD (Suffolk University).

As one of New England's top architectural and interior design firms, Margulies Perruzzi (MP) designs Workplace, Health+Science, and Real Estate projects that inspire and nurture human endeavor.

