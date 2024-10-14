Mari Hoidal joins Avails Medical as Vice President of Marketing

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avails Medical, Inc., a pioneer in accelerating antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST) solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Mari Hoidal as Vice President of Marketing. With over 20 years of experience in healthcare and diagnostics marketing, Mari brings a wealth of expertise in developing and executing global marketing strategies.

Prior to joining Avails, Mari served as the Vice President of Global Marketing for BioFire Diagnostics at bioMérieux. During her tenure, she was instrumental in expanding BioFire's market presence globally, driving the commercialization of the company's innovative diagnostic technologies. At bioMérieux, she played a key role in advancing the company's leadership in molecular diagnostic solutions, further solidifying its position in the market. In her new role, Mari will lead Avails Medical's marketing efforts to accelerate growth and broaden the company's impact on the diagnostics landscape.

Mari Hoidal joins Avails Medical, Inc., as Vice President of Marketing Post this

"I am thrilled to be joining Avails Medical at such a pivotal time for the company and the diagnostics industry," said Mari Hoidal. "Avails Medical's innovative AST solutions are a game-changer in the fight against antibiotic resistance, and I am excited to work with the team to accelerate our mission of improving patient outcomes and advancing precision medicine."

Avails Medical's CEO, Oren Knopfmacher, expressed excitement about the new addition to the leadership team, stating, "Mari's extensive marketing expertise, combined with her dedication to impactful healthcare solutions, makes her the ideal leader to help elevate Avails Medical's brand and extend our reach globally."

Mari holds degrees in Biology, MSG and MHA from Santa Clara University and University of Southern California and is known for her collaborative leadership style and deep understanding of the healthcare landscape.

Contacts:

[email protected]

About Avails Medical, Inc.

Avails Medical, Inc., a privately held company, was founded to help fight one of today's biggest global health threats - antibiotic resistance. The Avails all-electrical technology platform is designed to significantly reduce the amount of time required to obtain reliable antibiotic susceptibility data, which is necessary to enable accurate therapy decisions. Avails' electronic biosensor technology is designed to improve speed and accuracy in pathogen quantification and susceptibility testing directly from human specimens by eliminating crude, time-consuming and manual specimen culturing steps. For more information on Avails Medical visit www.availsmedical.com.

© 2024 Avails Medical, Inc. All rights reserved. Avails Medical, Products and brand names/logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avails Medical. Any unauthorized use is expressly prohibited.

SOURCE Avails Medical, Inc.